5 winners (and 2 losers) from Carolina Panthers' 2025 offseason program

Winner No. 4

Princely Umanmielen - Carolina Panthers OLB

It was no surprise to see the Carolina Panthers transform their edge-rushing room this offseason. Trading up twice on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft for pass-rushing help represented a major statement of intent — one that gives defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero more firepower than at any stage during his time with the franchise.

Second-round pick Nic Scourton should carve out a role for himself immediately. However, there's a growing sense that third-rounder Princely Umanmielen might be more pro-ready right out of the gate in 2025.

Umanmielen wasn't pleased about having to wait until the Panthers came up to end his draft slide at No. 77 overall. The former Ole Miss star felt he should have gone much higher, but he's putting the chip on his shoulder to good use so far.

The explosiveness and fast-paced movements in tight windows caught the eye throughout Carolina's offseason program. Umanmielen is forcing the issue en route to prominent rookie involvement. And that's the best-case scenario for the Panthers.

Loser No. 2

Tommy Tremble - Carolina Panthers TE

The Panthers endured some terrible injury luck last season. There were several other important factors behind their eventual demise, but this didn't exactly help matters.

There haven't been many concerning developments on the health front this offseason. Dan Morgan made some changes to the strength and conditioning and nutrition departments, and it shows. However, it wasn't ever going to be completely smooth sailing.

Dave Canales revealed during Carolina's offseason program that Tommy Tremble had back surgery and is expected to return at some stage before Week 1. The timeline wasn't set in stone, but it's already left the former third-round pick out of Notre Dame playing catch-up.

Tremble got a new deal this offseason to prevent the tight end from leaving in free agency. This was the right call, but another unfortunate injury pushes the door open for Ja'Tavion Sanders and rookie Mitchell Evans to firmly establish themselves.

The Notre Dame graduate should still have a role if he makes a full recovery. But that might be as a blocking specialist when it's all said and done.

Winner No. 5

Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB

Bryce Young's career trajectory has completely changed in recent months. The quarterback went from being discussed among the biggest draft busts of the modern era to potentially being Carolina's long-term option at football's most important position. That's a testament to his exceptional resolve in the face of adversity.

There's a different aura around Young now. He's confident, moves purposefully, and has everyone believing in his capabilities. The former Alabama standout is also becoming more vocal, getting into it with cornerback Jaycee Horn during practices to develop a friendly rivalry that will only make them better.

It's been an impressive offseason from Young's perspective. There's conviction and surgical precision regarding his distribution. Familiarity with the scheme and head coach Dave Canales provides a sense of security that was sorely lacking previously.

If the same trend continues over the summer, a genuine breakout campaign for Young in 2025 might not be too far behind.

