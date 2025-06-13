Princely Umanmielen hype train has officially left the station in Carolina

It's extremely early days for Dan Morgan's second draft class. However, one gamble from the Carolina Panthers already looks like it could reap substantial rewards.

The Panthers needed to find another productive edge-rushing threat with one of their nine selections. This became more dire after Morgan refused some of the top-level prospects in favor of ultra-gifted wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8 overall.

Morgan had a different strategy in mind, trading up twice on Day 2 of the draft for a pair of edge rushers with immense promise. Nic Scourton was Carolina's second-round pick. Princely Umanmielen was their third-rounder, and the Panthers might just have a bona fide steal on their hands with the former Ole Miss standout.

Princely Umanmielen made his presence felt at Carolina Panthers minicamp

Umanmielen might be a third-round selection, but he doesn't act like it. The pass-rusher has lofty ambitions to make an instant impact on the defensive rotation. And based on his efforts over early workouts, he's off to a tremendous start.

There was a lot to like about Umanmielen's contribution to Carolina's mandatory minicamp, according to those in attendance. His explosiveness and instincts to get after the quarterback were evident throughout. It doesn't change his supposed flaws against the run, but this represents a solid foundation from which to build.

Carolina lacked dynamism in their 3-4 outside linebacker group last season. Umanmielen and Scourton should help, and the acquisition of Patrick Jones II in free agency adds an extra sense of aggression that was sorely lacking. Couple this with D.J. Wonnum being around for a full campaign, and all signs are pointing up.

This is a good start from Umanmielen, but what comes next is more important. Keeping intensity high away from the team over the next few weeks is crucial. That should allow him to hit the ground running during training camp and whatever reps come his way in the preseason.

If the rookie continues to impress, he'll be rewarded with a prominent role. That's the goal for Umanmielen and the best-case scenario for the Panthers.

Umanmielen freely admitted that he was furious about landing in the third round before the Panthers ended his slide. He's putting this chip on his shoulder and added motivation to good use. If this transitions to a regular-season environment, there will be countless teams around the league looking at their decision with enormous regret.

