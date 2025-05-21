NFL expert says Panthers landed an instant star teams won't see coming

The Carolina Panthers raised eyebrows around the league when they traded up twice for edge rushing assistance on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft. One analyst believes they could have a monumental steal on their hands and a surprise most teams don't see coming.

Dan Morgan wanted to get more explosive on the edge. Patrick Jones II's arrival in free agency will help, but it wasn't enough. After surprising people by selecting wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8 overall, the general manager struck with conviction to acquire his desired targets further down the pecking order.

Nic Scourton was the first, taken in the second round. That wasn't all, the Panthers gave up one of their later picks to move up for Princely Umanmielen at No. 77 in the third. With 17.5 sacks over his final two college seasons, including 10.5 after transferring to Ole Miss, it's not hard to see why Carolina was so keen to bring him on board.

Princely Umanmielen named Carolina Panthers' best-kept secret entering rookie campaign

Matt Holder from The Bleacher Report is expecting big things from Umanmielen immediately. The analyst named the first-year pro as Carolina's best-kept secret entering the 2025 campaign. He thought his rookie production, coupled with the opportunity for reps after veteran Jadeveon Clowney's release, could make this pick bear fruit sooner than most anticipate.

"[Princely] Umanmielen is the first rookie featured, and the third-round pick could turn some heads this fall as a draft steal. The primary reason for that is he’s shown several ways to win as a pass-rusher, racking up 25.5 sacks in college, including 10.5 and seven in each of the last two respective seasons. Meanwhile, the Panthers need help on the edge, especially after letting Jadeveon Clowney go recently." Matt Holder

The Panthers will bring Umanmielen along gradually. They have D.J. Wonnum and Jones ready to pick up the slack until their rookie duo is ready for significant responsibilities. But don't be surprised if both get involved on the rotation right out of the gate.

Scourton looks like the potential starter thanks to his impressive ability against the run. However, there's nothing to suggest that Umanmielen cannot become a situational pass-rusher with intriguing first-year promise if everything goes well over the summer.

Umanmielen might need a little extra time, which is fine too. The Panthers drafted him with the long-term in mind as well as the present. But there's a growing sense that his dynamism and short-area quickness can become increasingly influential as the campaign progresses.

Time will tell, but hopes are high.

