5 winners (and 2 losers) from Carolina Panthers' triumph vs. the Cardinals

Winner No. 3

Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers RB

There were a few eyebrows raised around the league when the Carolina Panthers gave running back Chuba Hubbard a four-year extension just a few short months after drafting Jonathon Brooks in the second round. That's not the case anymore.

Hubbard's been one of the league's most prolific running backs this season. His unique blend of vision, contact balance, and ability to turn the slightest creases into big gains were on full display once again versus the Arizona Cardinals. Something that contributed significantly to the team's overtime triumph.

The former fourth-round selection out of Oklahoma State came through for Carolina in the clutch. Hubbard was eager to atone for his overtime fumble against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He duly delivered to send Panthers fans home with some extra festive cheer.

This is exactly what the Panthers had in mind. Hubbard gained 152 rushing yards and two touchdowns at 6.1 yards per carry. He also brought in four receptions from five targets for 13 receiving yards to add a different dimension.

Hubbard is a core foundational piece. That's not up for discussion after a phenomenal campaign.

Winner No. 4

Demani Richardson - Carolina Panthers S

The Panthers made a big defensive call, making veteran safety Jordan Fuller a healthy scratch and giving Demani Richardson a chance to cement his place in the team's plans. It didn't take long to figure out that he was eager to capitalize on the opportunity.

Richardson is another undrafted feel-good story for the Panthers this season. The former Texas A&M standout is fast, physical, and reads things extremely well from the backend. This was another polished display from the rookie versus a dangerous Cardinals offense.

The defensive back's composure and instincts are encouraging traits from which to build a successful career. Richardson is relentless in pursuit, bringing aggressiveness to the contact point and making his tackles count. His awareness was reflected in the first interception of his professional career.

This performance was enough for Carolina to keep faith the the safety over their final two games of the campaign. Richardson's more than earned that right. And who knows, a strong end to the campaign could improve his chances of being a starting option for the Panthers in 2025.