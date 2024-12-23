5 winners (and 2 losers) from Carolina Panthers' triumph vs. the Cardinals

Loser No. 2

Jalen Coker - Carolina Panthers WR

There was some concern about Jalen Coker's participation in Week 16 versus the Arizona Cardinals. The gifted wide receiver is still dealing with a quadriceps issue that forced him to miss three games earlier in the campaign. He deserves credit for toughing it out and taking his place in the lineup if nothing else.

Coker's set some incredibly high standards for himself this season. He emerged from undrafted free-agent obscurity to become an important part of the Carolina Panthers' future. It won't be perfect all the time, but something was amiss for the pass-catcher in this one.

The explosiveness and smooth route running didn't have the same sharpness. Coker was being hindered by his quad complication and it showed, gaining just two receptions from five targets for eight receiving yards.

Carolina managed to come through despite Coker's lack of productivity. Nobody should be too concerned about his performance. The former Holy Cross standout is way ahead of schedule and exceeded expectations long ago. One poor day of production doesn't change that.

Winner No. 5

Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB

Bryce Young needed a positive response after his woeful outing in Week 15 against the Dallas Cowboys. The quarterback proved that lackluster performance was a blip rather than anything more concerning.

Young just looks like a different player. He's playing with swagger, poise, and confidence in equal measure. Perhaps more importantly, he's having fun again.

The former No. 1 overall selection out of Alabama came through when it counted. Young got the football out on time, was aggressive in key moments, and inspired his team to a morale-boosting victory. He protected the football and showcased his impressive mobility in and out of structure to further enhance his influence.

Nothing has been confirmed as yet, but it would be a huge surprise if Young didn't get another starting opportunity in 2025. His 80.1 QBR was a fair reflection of his accomplished performance on the day. It's great to see the Heisman Trophy winner playing with a smile on his face.

The Panthers have something with Young. Bolstering the options around him this offseason is only going to help his cause.

