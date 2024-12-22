Is Jalen Coker playing today? Full injury update for Panthers WR in Week 16

There haven't been many positives from another dismal campaign for the Carolina Panthers in 2024. However, the performance of wide receiver Jalen Coker is one of them.

Coker has been a revelation since grasping his chance to become a core part of the team's plans moving forward. The former Holy Cross standout went from an undrafted afterthought to a part of the franchise's long-term future. His long touchdown catch against the Dallas Cowboys was another fine example of the outstanding traits he brings to the table.

This was especially pleasing given Coker missed the previous three games with a quadriceps issue. It also proved that the speed concerns pre-draft were for nothing, which worked in Carolina's favor.

After the first practice on Wednesday, Coker's quad complication flared up. He was listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday and Friday and received a questionable injury designation for their Week 16 home finale against the Arizona Cardinals.

Not having Coker in the lineup would be a significant blow to the team's chances of ending their Bank of America Stadium engagements on a high. Especially considering the Panthers will be without fellow rookie Xavier Legette with a hip problem.

Carolina Panthers are expecting Jalen Coker to play in Week 16

There was a promising development in the hours leading up to the contest. Adam Schefter of ESPN revealed that Coker is expected to tough it out and play. The senior insider also confirmed that wideout David Moore will suit up despite suffering a concussion last time out.

Panthers WR Jalen Coker, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a quad injury, is expected to play vs. the Cardinals, per source.



Panthers WR David Moore, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a concussion, also is expected to play vs. the Cardinals, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 22, 2024

The Panthers aren't playing for anything much with a 3-11 record through 14 games. However, Coker will be striving to finish the campaign strongly to prove his worth as a dependable piece in 2025 and beyond.

General manager Dan Morgan should strengthen the receiving corps this offseason. But if Coker continues his outstanding first year in the pros, it'll ensure that he'll be a core piece of the puzzle.

Considering Coker's been dealing with this problem for several weeks, the player might not be at 100 percent. At the same time, his accomplished production versus the Cowboys hints that he'll still be able to produce the goods when targets come his way.

Coker's feel-good story is an enormous plus for the Panthers. He's gained the trust of quarterback Bryce Young and is playing with a chip on his shoulder. Monitoring his developments during the early stages of the contest should give fans a broader indication of how much the quadriceps injury is bothering him.

But don't be surprised if Coker turns in another superb effort as Carolina looks to conclude its home slate on a high.

