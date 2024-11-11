5 winners (and 2 losers) from Carolina Panthers' triumph vs. the NY Giants
By Dean Jones
Loser No. 1
Dane Jackson - Carolina Panthers CB
Most players acquitted themselves well on international soil in Germany. There weren't many holes to pick apart, although the opposition couldn't be classed as stellar by any stretch of the imagination. However, one couldn't look at Dane Jackson's contribution with anything other than disappointment.
Jackson joined the Carolina Panthers this offseason. Dan Morgan was a huge fan of the defensive back from their time together on the Buffalo Bills. His stint with the franchise hasn't gone according to plan thanks to injuries and poor performances.
As Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. once again excelled, the former seventh-round selection found life difficult. He was a yard off in coverage over the first half and is taking time to find his football legs again. Hopefully, things can progress once he picks up additional health during the bye week.
The Panthers' defense can ill afford any weak links on a unit that is finally showing signs of life. Jackson needs to step it up or risk being cast aside as an afterthought.
Winner No. 2
Josey Jewell - Carolina Panthers LB
There was no time for Josey Jewell to integrate himself slowly into the defensive plans upon returning from injury. The Panthers needed the veteran linebacker firing on all cylinders immediately, which was thanks in no small part to the absence of Shaq Thompson for the entire campaign.
It's been hit or miss for Jewell since joining the Panthers. However, his performance against the Giants was the best since arriving in free agency by a considerable margin.
Jewell set the tone in all phases. He was ferocious in attacking runners. He managed to keep quarterback Daniel Jones contained and limited his space when he began to scramble. The former fourth-round pick out of Iowa also made his presence felt in the passing game with two breakups to enhance his influence further.
Couple this with six tackles and a tackle for loss, it's not hard to see why Jewell played such an influential role in Carolina's international success. He's set a high bar for himself, which must be matched when the Panthers welcome the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs after the bye week.