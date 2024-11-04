5 winners (and 2 losers) from Carolina Panthers' triumph vs. Saints in Week 9
By Dean Jones
Loser No. 1
Miles Sanders - Carolina Panthers RB
Just why Miles Sanders continues to get touches within Dave Canales' offensive strategy is anyone's guess. The veteran running back displayed some signs of life throughout the campaign, but it's nowhere near the level expected. Sunday's lack of production against the New Orleans Saints was another strong indicator of his wayward trajectory.
Sanders just doesn't have the explosiveness or short-area burst needed. It deserted him almost immediately after receiving a decent contract from the Carolina Panthers in 2023 free agency. With Chuba Hubbard outperforming him and Jonathon Brooks set to return in Week 10 versus the New York Giants, things are looking increasingly bleak for the former Penn State standout.
The Panthers won their second game of the season, but that won't stop general manager Dan Morgan from disposing of assets before the trade deadline if he feels like it could benefit the organization. Sanders looks like a prime candidate to be moved if there's sufficient interest. Whether that arrives is another matter.
Gaining negative 10 yards from four touches is proof things aren't working out for Sanders in Carolina. Perhaps a fresh start will be the best possible solution for all parties.
Winner No. 2
Demani Richardson - Carolina Panthers S
The NFL is all about seizing opportunities when they arrive. For those on the fringes or lower down the pecking order, capitalizing on them is crucial.
It can go either way for some. Things look positive for Demani Richardson based on the performance levels displayed over the last two contests. He's emerged from obscurity to make an instant impact in a competitive regular-season setting.
Richardson slotted into the starting role and thrived. He led the team in tackles once again versus the New Orleans Saints and played with a ruthless enthusiasm that's hard not to love. Things are far from perfect, but it's also worth remembering that the former Texas A&M star is still developing his craft in the pros.
One cannot be anything other than thrilled by the way he's applied himself so far. Richardson looks the part aside from the odd mistake in coverage. He looks like another undrafted gem found by general manager Dan Morgan this offseason to go along with wide receiver Jalen Coker.