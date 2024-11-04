5 winners (and 2 losers) from Carolina Panthers' triumph vs. Saints in Week 9
By Dean Jones
Winner No. 3
Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers RB
Chuba Hubbard is quickly emerging into an integral part of the Carolina Panthers' plans for the future. Things are still hanging in the balance with the former fourth-round selection out of contract next spring, but their reported unwillingness to trade the running back before the deadline indicates a new deal could be in the offing if the same trend continues.
Hubbard got 15 carries against the New Orleans Saints. This was on the low side considering the volume fans anticipated before the contest. Thankfully for the Oklahoma State product, he maximized his touches en route to yet another outstanding display.
With 72 rushing yards and two touchdowns, this was further proof of Hubbard's credentials. The Panthers' running back dynamic is about to change with the introduction of second-round rookie Jonathon Brooks. That is more likely to impact Miles Sanders, who could be moved before the trade deadline if the right offer comes along.
That's all part of the business. It won't matter all that much to Hubbard, who's going to get a decent contract from the Panthers or elsewhere next spring after emerging into a prolific backfield presence.
Winner No. 4
Ja'Tavion Sanders - Carolina Panthers TE
It's been a long time since the Panthers had a legitimate pass-catching presence at the tight end position. Greg Olsen's memorable stint with the franchise is a distant memory, replaced by the likes of Ian Thomas, Tommy Tremble, and Hayden Hurst, who weren't capable of filling the void effectively.
Ja'Tavion Sanders' professional career is still in its infancy and there remain expected consistency issues. However, there's a lot to like about the way he's applied himself over the first half of 2024.
The relationship between Sanders and quarterback Bryce Young is blossoming. There's increased trust and the signal-caller has no trouble looking in his direction in key moments. This came to the fore once again in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints, with the No. 101 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft turning in an accomplished display.
Sanders was a matchup nightmare for the Saints' depleted secondary, bringing in four receptions from five targets for 87 receiving yards. He's already accumulated more yards than any tight end since Olsen, which is either a remarkable achievement or a damning indictment of others depending on which way one looks at it.