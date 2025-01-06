5 winners (and 2 losers) from Carolina Panthers' victory at the Falcons

The Carolina Panthers wanted to end their season on a positive note. They accomplished this with a dazzling offensive display to win a road shootout against the Atlanta Falcons in overtime.

While the result didn't matter regarding Atlanta's playoff hopes after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dug deep to beat the New Orleans Saints on home soil, it's always nice to get one over on your division rival. The Panthers finished on five wins on the season, which didn't look likely once upon a time and represents a huge step in the right direction.

Attention now turns to another pivotal offseason for the franchise as part of their long-term plans for sustained growth. General manager Dan Morgan has a lot of tough decisions to make and recruiting well is key. If the front office does their part and the young players continue to progress, the Panthers could be a team to watch next time around.

After years of abject misery and constant underachievement, the Panthers are showing signs of life. It's not perfect just yet, but fans have optimism where once there was nothing but pessimism. That's arguably the biggest positive of all to take from another losing record in 2024.

A fascinating few months await. Until then, here are five winners and two losers from Carolina's impressive victory at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 18.

Winners and losers from Carolina Panthers' success at the Falcons

Winner No. 1

Jalen Coker - Carolina Panthers WR

This was a good time for Jalen Coker to remind everyone how much he can help the Carolina Panthers long-term. His rise from undrafted free agent obscurity to a core part of the team's plans was immensely positive. The wide receiver's polished route-running and assured hands quickly became an asset for quarterback Bryce Young to depend upon.

The former Holy Cross standout put his qualities to good use at the Atlanta Falcons. Coker's consistency in creating separation and ability to bring the football in under pressure were evident throughout. He brought in all seven of his targets for 62 receiving yards, finishing as Carolina's leading wideout on the day.

Carolina needs to strengthen its pass-catching weapons around Young this offseason as a matter of urgency. However, they've unearthed a gem in Coker, who's only going to get better with another offseason to develop under the Panthers' coaching staff.