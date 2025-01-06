5 winners (and 2 losers) from Carolina Panthers' victory at the Falcons

Loser No. 1

Ejiro Evero - Carolina Panthers DC

The Carolina Panthers won this game due to an outstanding offensive display. Their defense was another disappointment, which has been the sorry tale of dismay throughout the campaign.

Ejiro Evero is coming under the microscope. The defensive coordinator has the dubious distinction of leading a unit that just conceded the most points in NFL history over a single season. One can point to injuries and the lack of quality from a personnel standpoint, but the coach often carries the can.

It'll be interesting to see what happens with Evero in the coming days. Reports suggest that head coach Dave Canales will push hard to keep him around. However, the Panthers could take this opportunity to start over and bring in someone with a fresh set of ideas.

Evero could also get some head coaching interest once again, although he'll have some explaining to do during interviews if requests are made. Giving up 38 points and 537 total yards in their regular-season finale at the Atlanta Falcons only raised more concerns about this fit.

There's no doubt Evero is a good coach. He's been dealt a bad hand in Carolina, so opting to take his chances elsewhere is a genuine possibility all things considered.

Winner No. 2

Miles Sanders - Carolina Panthers RB

The Panthers' rushing attack was non-existent in Week 17 without Chuba Hubbard to depend upon. They got a big boost in their regular-season finale when Miles Sanders came off injured reserve and into the starting lineup.

It's been a rough two seasons for Sanders in Carolina. Injury problems and a lack of production meant he never lived up to his billing. The former second-round selection out of Penn State was eager to leave his mark in this one.

Sanders turned in arguably the best performance of his Panthers career. He was given a significant workload, accumulating 66 rushing yards and one game-winning touchdown on the ground from 17 carries. The Pro Bowler also brought in three receptions from four targets for 50 receiving yards and a score to further enhance his influence.

The relief on Sanders' face was evident following the clash. He revealed that the mental strain had taken a heavy toll. He wants to stick around and is confident in his ability to make an impression when called upon.

While that might be the case, the overall sample size isn't enough to guarantee anything. The Panthers can save $5 million by releasing Sanders ahead of time. Considering general manager Dan Morgan is running the football operation with no sentiment attached, a parting of ways remains the most likely scenario.