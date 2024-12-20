Dave Canales holds the key to Ejiro Evero's uncertain Panthers status in 2025

There are a lot of problems for the Carolina Panthers to solve this offseason. The defense is right at the top after another porous campaign from Ejiro Evero's unit.

Losing Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown and veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson over the first two games was a blow the Panthers couldn't recover from. Their league-worst run defense is an embarrassment. Generating pressure remains inconsistent overall. The secondary struggles in key moments despite the outstanding performances of cornerback Jaycee Horn.

This constant failure brings fresh doubts about Evero's future. He could get head coaching interest for the third straight cycle. But his status with Carolina beyond the current campaign isn't set in stone either.

Beat writer believes Dave Canales will push for Carolina Panthers to keep Ejiro Evero

The topic was discussed in greater detail by Joe Person of The Athletic. He believed that head coach Dave Canales could push hard to keep Evero around given the close relationship built between the two, although changes below him are likely. The respected beat writer also hinted that both sides could potentially go their separate ways if another opportunity comes along.

"The Panthers’ decision-makers definitely need to have some long conversations after the season about the defensive staff. David Tepper refused to let [Ejiro] Evero out of his contract last offseason when he had offers to be a defensive coordinator elsewhere. [Dave] Canales has a lot of respect for Evero as a coach and a person, so my sense is he would push back against any pressure to move on from Evero. That said, maybe the two sides mutually agree to part ways if there are jobs Evero wants to pursue. If Evero does return, it’s hard to imagine the Panthers running it back with all the same defensive assistants again." Joe Person, The Athletic

This is a tricky one. Evero is a talented coach and is highly respected around the league. However, the lack of quality personnel at Carolina's disposal had him pushing against the tide this season.

Evero has been criticized for not adjusting his 3-4 base scheme amid Carolina's ongoing defensive frailties. But when it's all said and done, he doesn't have the players capable of adapting. Finding more productive and explosive reinforcements should be among Dan Morgan's biggest priorities when the 2025 recruitment period arrives.

Whether Evero will be in Carolina for a third season is anyone's guess. He wouldn't be short of offers if the coordinator and his current employers went their separate ways. Of course, there's nothing they could do if he got a head coaching gig, which would also net a compensatory third-round selection.

The frustrations with Carolina's defensive performance have reached boiling point. This is normally the stage when NFL teams wield the axe. But looking at the patient approach being implemented by the Panthers' new regime, Evero could get a reprieve from Canales if he wants it.

There are three more games to get through before discussions inevitably begin. It would be a big call to remove Evero from the equation given he's been working almost with one hand tied behind his back. Giving him another year with improved playing personnel — especially in the trenches and on the edge — is a risk worth taking.

If nothing improves after that, the decision to part ways becomes simple.

