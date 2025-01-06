5 winners (and 2 losers) from Carolina Panthers' victory at the Falcons

Loser No. 2

Carolina Panthers run defense

We've already discussed Ejiro Evero and what the future might hold for the defensive coordinator. If the Carolina Panthers and coach go their separate ways, they can point squarely to the run defense as a big reason why.

This team is incapable of stopping the run. It doesn't matter who's running the football, they always have their way. Carolina's 3-4 defensive front doesn't have the right quality and the depleted second level isn't up to the required standard.

Bijan Robinson was relishing the prospect of accumulating significant numbers in this one. The former first-round pick out of Texas duly obliged, gaining 170 rushing yards and two touchdowns from 28 carries. Atlanta mustered 227 yards on the deck and three scores — equating to six yards per carry. Fortunately for the Panthers, their offense was able to keep up and come through in the clutch thanks to quarterback Bryce Young's exceptional display.

Regardless of whether Evero sticks around or not, the Panthers have to improve their defensive trenches this offseason. Derrick Brown's return will help, but it's not enough. General manager Dan Morgan must leave no stone unturned to rectify this constant source of frustration.

Winner No. 5

Dave Canales - Carolina Panthers HC

Dave Canales was a controversial hire to replace Frank Reich as head coach. The Panthers wanted to get ahead of the game for once and take a risk on someone ahead of time. This looks like a shrewd decision based on initial impressions.

One only has to look at the effort from his squad with nothing to play for in their regular-season finale to see how everyone is bought in. Canales got a steep learning curve earlier in the campaign, but he's progressed encouragingly. His play-calling at the Atlanta Falcons was masterful and played a leading role in their Week 18 triumph.

Canales deserves enormous credit for the way he's tackled a tough situation. He never wavered in his beliefs even when things were going horribly. His decision to bench quarterback Bryce Young was a massive call to make so early into his tenure. It turned out to be a franchise-altering masterstroke.

The enthusiasm and fierce inner drive Canales brings to the table was a breath of fresh air for the Panthers. There is purpose, professionalism, and direction at all times. He'll have gained a significant amount from his first season in the top job, so hopes are high that he can flourish further once the playing personnel improves.

