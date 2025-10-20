5 winners (and 2 losers) from Panthers' hard-fought success at the Jets

Winner No. 2

Tre'von Moehrig - Carolina Panthers S

More than a few eyebrows were raised when the Carolina Panthers gave safety Tre'von Moehrig a hefty contract to prise him from the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency. Based on his efforts over the last few weeks, this looks like money well spent.

Moehrig is a tone-setting force this defense didn't have last season. Ejiro Evero quickly recognized that the player's best work comes closer to the line of scrimmage, and he's deploying him effectively. There are still lapses in coverage on occasion, but his dominant outing against the New York Jets was just another fine example of the attributes he brings to the table.

The former TCU sensation always seemed to be around the action. Moehrig recognizes plays developing quickly and has the closing speed needed to reach the contact point. This has significantly aided Carolina's improving run defense, and it's also enabling the edge rushers to create havoc, knowing they have a strong support system behind them.

Loser No. 1

Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers RB

Much was made about the Panthers' running back dynamic heading into the contest. Dave Canales didn't reveal which direction he would go, and Adam Schefter from ESPN reported that Carolina had been examining other backfield tandems around the league for ideas on how to split the workload.

Despite Rico Dowdle's exceptional resurgence over the last two games, the Panthers gave Chuba Hubbard the start. He's been missing with a calf issue, and it wasn't the most profitable return to the lineup from the Oklahoma State product.

Hubbard gained just 2.2 yards per carry. There were some lapses as a pass-protector, and there wasn't the same purposeful aggression in his running compared to Dowdle. Who's the better player is debatable, but the free-agent signing looks far more suited to maximize the strengths of Carolina's offensive line right now.

The 2021 fourth-round pick will still have a part to play, but this is a legitimate committee until further notice.

Winner No. 3

Derrick Brown - Carolina Panthers DL

It's hard to find the right words to describe just how good Derrick Brown is. The knee injury that restricted him to just one game during the 2024 campaign couldn't be further from anyone's mind. This is thanks in no small part to his dominant opening to the season.

Brown is almost unstoppable in one-on-one situations. Opposing teams struggle significantly to counteract his brute force and explosiveness, even when double-teamed. The Panthers are also giving him more pass-rushing opportunities this time around, which is bringing even more out of the former Auburn game-wrecker.

The Jets had no answer for Brown. He was throwing offensive linemen around at will, offering no running lanes and giving whoever was under center a torrid time in pass-rushing situations en route to two sacks. He's not only one of the league's ascending defensive linemen, but one could make a strong case for him being the best in the business right now.