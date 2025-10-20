5 winners (and 2 losers) from Panthers' hard-fought success at the Jets

Winner No. 4

Jaycee Horn - Carolina Panthers CB

Everyone associated with the Carolina Panthers knows how good Jaycee Horn is. Now that the team is dragging itself from obscurity and back into the limelight, the entire NFL is starting to catch on, too.

Horn is a shutdown cornerback in every sense of the term. Most teams are extremely wary about throwing in his direction, which is a mark of respect. The New York Jets didn't afford the former South Carolina standout the same courtesy, and they paid a heavy price.

The No. 8 pick in 2021 came down with an outrageous interception in the end zone. That didn't stop Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor from trying Horn again soon after, and it came with the same result.

On an afternoon where the Panthers needed their franchise cornerstones to step up, Horn delivered the goods. And his contract extension earlier this year already looks like money well spent.

Loser No. 2

Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB

This has nothing to do with Bryce Young's production on the field. It was another solid outing from the signal-caller, who didn't turn the football over, kept plays alive, and managed to come through in key moments. Unfortunately for the No. 1 pick in 2023, his afternoon was brought to an abrupt halt.

Young was seen hobbling off the field in the third quarter, and he immediately went to the locker room for further assessments. He was initially listed as questionable to return with an ankle injury, but it wasn't much longer before he was ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Perhaps more concerning was Young leaving MetLife Stadium in a walking boot. Further tests on the problem are coming in the next day or so, but if the Panthers are forced to trot out Andy Dalton at Bank of America Stadium when the Buffalo Bills come to town, the potential complications are there for all to see.

Hopefully, it won't come to that.

Winner No. 5

Xavier Legette - Carolina Panthers WR

There was an immense amount of criticism directed at wide receiver Xavier Legette earlier in the campaign. His performances weren't good enough, and critics were even questioning his commitment to the cause. Thankfully for the Panthers, the No. 32 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft is made of stern stuff.

Things are slowly coming together for Legette. There are still some things to work on — most notably his ability to create yards after the catch — but this performance represented another positive step in the right direction.

Legette provided the Panthers with a useful outlet in the passing game. He brought in no fewer than nine receptions from 11 targets for 92 receiving yards. The South Carolina product also managed to find the end zone again to further raise his influence.

This is another confidence boost for Legette, who is starting to put together some impressive displays. Although people were quick to write him off, the belief in his capabilities from those in the building is starting to yield the desired results.