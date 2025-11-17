5 winners (and 2 losers) from Panthers' overtime statement against Falcons

Winner No. 2

Tre'von Moehrig - Carolina Panthers S

The Carolina Panthers made several impressive signings in 2025 free agency. Arguably, none have been more impactful over the course of the season than Tre'von Moehrig.

Moehrig was acquired from the Las Vegas Raiders at great expense. The Panthers had to pay a premium for his services, but the ferocious safety is providing bang for Carolina's buck. His tone-setting on the backend and at the defensive second level is precisely what this team lacked last season, and Week 11 was another fine example of these credentials benefiting the squad en route to a fantastic road win.

The former TCU star was relentless, providing physicality against the run and accomplished coverage support. Moehrig's 11 tackles led the team, and his effectiveness in blitzing responsibilities also had a positive impact on the game.

Carolina has questions at the other safety spot, but they have found a franchise cornerstone piece in Moehrig.

Loser No. 1

Chandler Zavala - Carolina Panthers OL

Dave Canales raised a few eyebrows by making Chandler Zavala the starting right guard over Austin Corbett. The 2023 fourth-round selection hasn't played much this season due to injury. Still, the head coach thought he'd done enough in practice to warrant prominent reps against a quality Atlanta Falcons defensive front seven.

The Panthers won in overtime, but Zavala struggled to build any positive momentum. He was slow into his stances, and the technical flaws that have blighted his career so far were rife. The North Carolina State product's lack of awareness was also glaring, as evidenced by stepping on quarterback Bryce Young's already-injured ankle, which could have been much worse.

Carolina is greatly missing Pro Bowl guard Robert Hunt. He might be done for the entire year, so the Panthers need to think long and hard about what the best path forward is on the right-hand side of the line.

Winner No. 3

Xavier Legette - Carolina Panthers WR

It's been another rollercoaster campaign from Xavier Legette. He's taken some heat from fans and the media, but this performance showed what he could bring to the Panthers if the scheme plays to his strengths.

Legette is a momentum player. If you get him going early, a profitable game won't be too far behind. His confidence can slip if there are mistakes right out of the gate, but they weren't evident at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

This was arguably Legette's best all-around performance since being drafted. 32 overall in 2024. The former South Carolina star stretched the field. He made tough catches look routine, and his blocking on running plays remains a bright spot in his development.

It's a new bar for Legette. He answered his critics emphatically. Hopefully, this can lead to a positive run at the business end of the campaign as the Panthers aim for NFC South championship glory.