Dave Canales just sent a strong message to luckless Panthers veteran

The Carolina Panthers have had to shuffle their offensive line almost constantly this season. Head coach Dave Canales is adjusting to the ever-changing circumstances, and he made another bold move to potentially inject this unit with energy in Week 11 against the Atlanta Falcons.

In a somewhat surprising decision, Canales confirmed that Chandler Zavala would be moving into the starting right guard position at the expense of veteran Austin Corbett. Robert Hunt is still missing with a torn bicep, but the Panthers' coaching staff clearly weren't impressed with the former Nevada star's output versus the New Orleans Saints.

Desperate times call for desperate measures. Zavala has missed considerable time through injury this season, lasting just a few snaps of his return before going to the sidelines again. Now, he's back, and Canales wants to give him an extended audition in the face of a formidable Falcons' defensive front seven.

Austin Corbett's time with Carolina Panthers could be running out after latest demotion

Canales outlined his reasoning, proclaiming his excitement for Zavala while also adding that it's all part of embracing competition. As for Corbett? The coach still sees him as a valuable, versatile piece the Panthers can depend on if needed.

"When I look at these opportunities, I see these things as competitions that happen where your focus can't be on competing against your teammate, but it is about opportunity, and who can make the most out of it. And so I'm excited for Chandler to get in there and see what he can bring us, you know, in the run game and the pass game. Absolutely, he's invaluable to what we're doing. Gives us flexibility inside if somebody does have to come out for whatever reason, he's got a lot of flexibility along the inside of the line." Dave Canales via Panthers.com

Canales said all the right things to the media. But it's hard not to see this change as a damning indictment of Corbett's performance this season.

The No. 33 overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft began the campaign as the starting center but lost his spot to Cade Mays after tearing his MCL. His previous experience at the right guard spot saw him slot into the lineup upon his return. However, Canales is obviously not satisfied with the way things have progressed.

Actions speak louder than words.

Zavala hasn't exactly performed adequately during his time in Carolina, either. He must be showing much more in practice than he does in a competitive setting. But if he's not up to scratch against a Falcons 3-4 front that's been a legitimate bright spot this season, the complications will be severe.

Either way, it seems like Corbett's time with the Panthers will come to an end when his contract expires next spring.