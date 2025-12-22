5 winners (and 2 losers) from Panthers' playoff-surging win over the Buccaneers

Winner No. 2

Nic Scourton - Carolina Panthers OLB

It was starting to look like Nic Scourton had begun to hit the inevitable rookie wall in recent weeks, especially when it came to generating pressure on opposing quarterbacks. However, the second-round pick turned on the style to help the Carolina Panthers secure a season-defining triumph on home turf.

Scourton made it clear from the outset that he would not be denied. The No. 51 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft brought relentless energy to the defensive edge. He collapsed the pocket enough to make quarterback Baker Mayfield uncomfortable. It didn't show up on the stat sheet with just four tackles and one tackle for loss, but he caused complete havoc throughout.

The Panthers believed trading up for Scourton was too good an opportunity to turn down. It's still relatively early days, but the signs couldn't be more encouraging.

Loser No. 1

Chau Smith-Wade - Carolina Panthers CB

There was one ongoing frustration for the Panthers. They managed to get over the line dramatically in the game's closing moments, but the middle of the field was far too exposed throughout.

This is nothing new, either. The Panthers' linebacking corps needs another dynamic sideline-to-sideline force when the offseason arrives. General manager Dan Morgan should also be examining an upgrade at the nickel cornerback position if the right opportunity presents itself next spring.

Chau Smith-Wade is manning the spot right now. He's flashed potential, but he's undersized for tackling. He cannot jam receivers or tight ends at the line of scrimmage and often loses leverage due to indifferent on-field awareness.

Smith-Wade could be a serviceable rotational piece. Tasking him with starting responsibilities seems a bit much right now, though that could change with another offseason to hone his craft. With pivotal games against the Seattle Seahawks and Buccaneers (again) upcoming, raising consistency is crucial.

Winner No. 3

Tommy Tremble - Carolina Panthers TE

This was a game for unsung heroes. Those who never get recognition, but whose contributions were integral to the Panthers' sensational triumph that shifted the balance of power within the NFC South.

Tommy Tremble's exceptional work didn't show up much on the stat sheet. But upon further examination of the game film, it was crucial to the team's success.

His blocking was absolutely relentless, providing physicality and aggression both in-line and at the defensive second level constantly. Tremble only caught one pass for six receiving yards, but that is not his primary objective in head coach Dave Canales' offense.

Tremble is an outstanding blocking specialist. His athleticism and awareness are first-class in this discipline, giving the Panthers an extra blocker in pass protection and a crushing force to assist in running or after-the-catch situations.

The Notre Dame product is an understated character compared to other offensive players. Still, everyone in the building knows how important Tremble is becoming.