Surprising Panthers free-agent link would prove fans right in the best way

Dan Morgan was a prolific linebacker during his playing days. What the Carolina Panthers have at the second level of defense will suffice for now. Still, the general manager should know that more is needed moving forward if this franchise wants to become a legitimate contender.

And one NFL analyst believes he's found the perfect free-agent acquisition for the Panthers to target.

Trevin Wallace and Christian Rozeboom have manned the starting linebacker positions in Ejiro Evero's 3-4 system this season. They have been solid enough, but their flaws become glaringly obvious as the competition gets tougher. For a team that boasted prolific linebackers such as Morgan, Jon Beason, Luke Kuechly, and Thomas Davis Sr. throughout their history, it's time to get this area of the field back to the dominant years of old.

NFL analyst believes Carolina Panthers should target Quay Walker when free agency arrives

Morgan could go down the draft route with eight selections in 2026 as things stand. There should also be several intriguing possibilities from the veteran pool, and Alain Pierre from Last Word on Sports thought Quay Walker would be the perfect addition if the Green Bay Packers don't keep him around.

"[Quay] Walker also has the potential to be the heir apparent to Luke Kuechly, stepping into a leadership role at linebacker while providing the kind of playmaking and sideline-to-sideline presence Kuechly was known for. This would allow Evero to be more aggressive with and flexible with his scheme. At 26, he combines youthful upside with proven productivity, making him an ideal target to strengthen the linebacker corps for immediate improvement and long-term stability." Alain Pierre

Walker has been a highly productive performer from the moment he got into the league as a first-round pick in 2022. He's gone over 100 tackles in each of his first four seasons, providing the Packers with a sideline-to-sideline, instinctive force capable of making plays consistently. He's flashed some promise in pass-rushing situations, but it's an element of his talent that, if it improves, can take his game to entirely new heights.

This would be a significant addition to the Panthers. At 25, this fits Morgan's mold of finding long-term pieces rather than older veterans for quicker fixes. The Packers could extend him, but they are currently projected to have just $9.11 million in available salary-cap space. That makes it difficult unless the required sacrifices arrive elsewhere.

If the Packers cannot find the right financial package to retain Walker, there will be no shortage of suitors vying for his services. Morgan might be among them, and the promise of being a focal point on a progressing defense is a tempting proposition for the player.

Watch this space...