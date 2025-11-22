Panthers must form contingency plans as Ejiro Evero revives reputation

The Carolina Panthers weren't supposed to be here with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Not after his unit ranked dead last in yards allowed (404.5 per game) and surrendered an NFL-high 61 touchdowns last season.

To make matters worse, they set a new NFL record for points allowed in a season with 534. They were also the only team that year to give up over 400 total yards per game (404.5).

Fans wanted Evero gone. But head coach Dave Canales continued to voice support for him, saying, “I know what this defense will look like. And I’m committed to that, Ejiro’s committed to that.”

Ejiro Evero should get head coaching interviews after Carolina Panthers' turnaround

And now, almost a year later, Evero is quietly becoming one of the league’s most intriguing head coaching dark horses.

When Evero first arrived in 2023, he inherited a lackluster roster and somehow made it competitive until injuries ruined the group last time around. This offseason, Carolina finally matched his demands with personnel.

Tershawn Wharton, Bobby Brown III, Tre’von Moehrig, Patrick Jones II, and Christian Rozeboom arrived in free agency. Then came Princely Umanmielen and Nic Scourton, two immediate impact rookies. The result is one of the NFL’s most impressive defensive turnarounds: 13th in scoring defense and 15th in total defense through 11 games.

On a Panthers team suddenly in the playoff mix, Evero’s fingerprints are everywhere — efficient structure, fewer busts, a steadier front, and a secondary that finally wins leverage battles.

If Evero gets pursued for a head coaching job, it won’t be new to him. He interviewed for eight head coaching jobs over the last two years, earning second interviews with the Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks, and Houston Texans. The résumé has always been there.

Evero boasts 17 seasons of NFL experience. He's worked on offense, defense, and special teams. He secured a Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. He also had a strong debut season as a coordinator with the Denver Broncos in 2022 before joining the Panthers.

The league respected the coach. It just questioned whether he was ready to lead his own team after last season’s collapse. This year, he’s answering that loudly.

With Carolina entering its most brutal stretch, the stage is only getting bigger. And Evero’s name is heating up at the right time.

If the Panthers keep defending this way, it might not be much longer before another NFL franchise takes the plunge with Evero.