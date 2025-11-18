Predicting the Panthers' next four games with NFC South summit in sight

Just as doom and gloom threatened to return, the Carolina Panthers showcased how things are different now. One week after a demoralizing loss to the New Orleans Saints, head coach Dave Canales' squad secured a season sweep over the Atlanta Falcons with a dramatic overtime victory.

Now, thanks to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffering defeat to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11, the Panthers are just half a game back from first place in the NFC. Canales is eager to take things one challenge at a time, but after years of languishing among the NFL's bottom feeders, it's not hard to see how fans are getting carried away.

The Panthers are the division's form team. They have some challenging games ahead of them before their fate is determined. However, there is genuine belief in the locker room, and there is absolutely nothing to fear.

With this in mind, we took a look at how the Panthers might fare over their next four games as they aim to bolster their playoff credentials.

Predicting the Carolina Panthers' next four games with the NFC South summit in sight

Carolina Panthers at 49ers - Week 12

Date: Monday, November 24

Time: 8.15 p.m. ET

Venue: Levi's Stadium

Channel: ESPN

The Panthers are on Monday Night Football this week, their only prime-time game of the season. And it promises to be a stern test against a San Francisco 49ers team who have the playoffs in their grasp.

San Francisco is 7-4 in the ultra-competitive NFC West, which could send three teams into the postseason this year. It won't be easy, especially against former Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, but Carolina has a shot if the game plan is correct and everyone performs above expectations.

Prediction: Carolina Panthers loss (6-6)

Carolina Panthers vs. LA Rams - Week 13

Date: Sunday, November 30

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Channel: FOX

Carolina's final game before the bye week sees the formidable Los Angeles Rams visit Bank of America Stadium. They have propelled themselves into Super Bowl contention after a sensational campaign so far. And this promises to be a stern measuring stick for the Panthers to see how far they've come.

There are very few weak links on the Rams. The Panthers have been in great form of late, but this looks like a step too far right now.

Prediction: Carolina Panthers loss (6-7)

Carolina Panthers at Saints - Week 15

Date: Sunday, December 14

Time: 4.25 p.m. ET

Venue: Caesars Superdome

Channel: FOX

Carolina should be refreshed, refocused, and ready to finish the season strongly after the bye. And make no mistake, they will have revenge on their mind when they travel to the New Orleans Saints.

The Panthers were embarrassed by their NFC South rivals in Week 10. That will be firmly at the forefront of their minds, so it would be a massive disappointment if Canales' squad didn't manage to extract some payback for their recent humiliation.

Prediction: Carolina Panthers win (7-7)

Carolina Panthers vs. Buccaneers - Week 16

Date: Sunday, December 21

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Channel: FOX

The Panthers and Buccaneers still have to play each other twice down the stretch. The outcome of these games could go a long way to determining the NFC South champion when it's all said and done.

Carolina doesn't boast an excellent record against Tampa Bay in recent years. Baker Mayfield always has extra motivation against his old employers, but Canales knows this team well, having served as their offensive coordinator for one season in 2023.

Prediction: Carolina Panthers win (8-7)

This is the Panthers' big chance to prove that the pendulum is shifting after years of divisional dominance by the Buccaneers. They have to deliver.