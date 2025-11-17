5 winners (and 2 losers) from Panthers' overtime statement against Falcons

Dave Canales wanted to see a positive response from his players. The Carolina Panthers got complacent heading into their Week 10 game against the New Orleans Saints, and they paid a heavy price. This also provided everyone in the building with the wake-up call they needed at a critical time.

Standards slipped, but not for long. The Panthers came out against the Atlanta Falcons with renewed purpose, and they once again displayed their resolve in the clutch to come away with a stunning overtime victory.

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers losing to the Buffalo Bills, the Panthers are now just half a game from the NFC South summit. Canales is keen for his team to take things one game at a time, but it's hard for fans not to be encouraged by how the campaign is unfolding after years in the proverbial NFL wilderness.

This performance also proved how much determination remains in the locker room. The players called each other out this week, and everyone came together to ensure the same mistakes didn't happen again. Greater tests are coming, but the Panthers have given themselves a shot to make the playoffs in Year 2 under Canales' leadership.

It's been a long time since the Panthers were playing meaningful football after Thanksgiving. But before then, here are five winners and two losers from Carolina's win at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Winners and losers from the Carolina Panthers' overtime statement against the Falcons

Winner No. 1

Corey Thornton - Carolina Panthers CB

The Carolina Panthers thought they'd found an undrafted gem in cornerback Corey Thornton. He made a significant impact over the summer to deserve his place on the 53-man roster. Ejiro Evero has developed the rookie gradually, but his display against the Atlanta Falcons was easily the most impressive of his fledgling career.

Thornton got a lot of reps as the big nickel, and he didn't look out of place whatsoever. He's picking up the nuances of playing the corner position against elite-level competition. He's growing in confidence, and although it's nowhere near the finished item just yet, the progress being made is immensely pleasing.

The Panthers got more from Thornton as the game wore on. He was excellent in coverage, particularly when targeted in two crucial down-and-distance situations. The former Louisville prospect gave Carolina a spark when it was needed, and this should be rewarded with more involvement down the stretch.

Dan Morgan identified Thornton as someone with a bright future. Not for the first time, the exceptional evaluator is being proven right.