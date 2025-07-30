Panthers' undrafted rookie is torching camp like his career depends on it

Being an undrafted free agent is a tough gig. You have to fight your way up from the bottom, and the margin for error couldn't be any slimmer. Most fall by the wayside onto practice squads or are released from the league entirely. But a select few perform well above expectations to book their roster places.

There is a long way to go and a lot of hard work ahead, but one Carolina Panthers undrafted rookie has come from nowhere to stake a leading claim for involvement.

The Panthers are running a developmental staff under head coach Dave Canales. They've raised competition across the board this offseason, but the best players will make the team. Nothing is given, and everything will be rewarded on merit. That keeps urgency high and should ensure the new standards are being met at all times.

Not everyone will come along for the ride, but Corey Thornton has done his chances a tremendous amount of good so far this summer.

Corey Thornton is staking a strong claim to make Carolina Panthers roster in 2025

Thornton was unfortunate not to hear his name called during the 2025 NFL Draft after a superb college career at Louisville. The cornerback got $140,000 fully guaranteed on his rookie contract with the Panthers. He's also got the size and length typically associated with defensive backs in Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base system.

The 6-foot-1, 197-pound corner has been catching the eye of those in attendance at Carolina's training camp. Joe Person from The Athletic highlighted how Thornton has impressed during practices so far. His pass breakup on the goal-line intended for promising tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders on Tuesday was the latest in a series of outstanding plays from the first-year pro throughout the last fortnight.

This is the best way to get noticed. Thornton is provoking a discussion at the very least. However, there are bigger challenges upcoming before his fate is officially determined.

Watching Thornton's progress during joint practices will be crucial. That's his first taste of legitimate NFL competition in a sink-or-swim environment. The Panthers would also be wise to give the roster hopeful all he can handle during the preseason, which could make a huge difference one way or another.

There is an opportunity for Thornton. The Panthers aren't exactly blessed with sufficient cornerback depth behind the projected starting trio of Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson Sr., and Chau Smith-Wade. Others will also fancy their chances, but his hopes look a lot better now than they did before training camp began.

Make no mistake, what comes next is crucial. And Thornton cannot take his foot off the gas.

