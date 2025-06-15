Panthers are sitting on a breakout star and the league has no idea

There's been something of a youth movement within the Carolina Panthers since Dan Morgan and Dave Canales took charge. But for the team to progress next season, they need some of these fledgling stars to take a massive leap forward.

And one player, in particular, is showing signs of breakout potential when competitive action commences.

Ja'Tavion Sanders showcased some enormous promise during his rookie campaign. The No. 101 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft got plenty of reps as the team's pass-catching tight end. It wasn't perfect, not by any stretch of the imagination, but it represented a tremendous foundation from which to build.

Sanders gained more receiving yards than any Panthers tight end since Greg Olsen. That wasn't exactly a high bar, but his athleticism and playmaking ability caught the eye. Taking the next step involves being more consistent, which is something the former Texas star is working exceptionally hard to achieve.

Ja'Tavion Sanders is ready to cement Carolina Panthers TE1 spot his long-term

The second-year pro looks a lot leaner this time around. Sanders has been putting in the hard yards away from the squad, and the results are evident. He's dropped some weight, added some muscle mass, and looks a lot sharper. And the end goal is clear.

He wants to be the Panthers' long-term No. 1 option at the tight end position. Sanders is getting a chance to state his case with Tommy Tremble sidelined with a back issue, and he's relishing every moment.

Sanders already has good chemistry with quarterback Bryce Young. If this can be enhanced in the coming weeks before Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, confidence in his chances is only going to increase.

Rookie tight end Mitchell Evans could also play a part. Tremble is expected back at some stage before the season, but he might not be able to hit the ground running. That makes Sanders the top dog, and it's a responsibility he's taking extremely seriously.

Things would have been even better for Sanders in Week 1 had he not suffered a neck injury against the Kansas City Chiefs when momentum was building. He's fully healed now, so all signs point to more major progress from a player with immense promise.

If Sanders reaches increased expectations and Carolina's other gifted young pass-catchers make a bigger contribution, this offense might be a big surprise next season. It would also solve one of the Panthers' most lingering problems that began when Olsen was allowed to walk for the Seattle Seahawks in 2020.

