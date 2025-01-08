Re-grading the Carolina Panthers 2024 NFL Draft class after one season

Ja'Tavion Sanders - Carolina Panthers TE

Round No. 4 | No. 101 overall

The Carolina Panthers didn't waste much time when Ja'Tavion Sanders was available to start Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft. He was projected to be a Day 2 pick before dropping out of the opening three rounds. This provided the tight end with some extra motivation to prove his doubters wrong.

Sanders made a smooth transition throughout the offseason. The Panthers took their time with the player, but this approach shifted when Ian Thomas and Tommy Tremble both went down with injuries.

More was needed from Sanders. The former Texas standout seized the moment en route to becoming a dependable outlet in the passing game.

This is something the Panthers haven't benefitted from since Greg Olsen was the tight-end alpha in Carolina. Sanders accumulated more receiving yards than anyone who came after the Pro Bowler, but a neck injury sustained against the Kansas City Chiefs dented his progress significantly.

The Panthers got Sanders back into the rotation, but his targets decreased to almost nothing. That said, it seemed precautionary rather than any diminished confidence in his long-term outlook.

Original draft grade: A

Midseason draft grade: A+

Draft grade after Year 1: A

The Panthers shouldn't settle, especially with Thomas and Tremble both out of contract. But they can relax safe in the knowledge Sanders is a part of the team's future with additional polish.

Trevin Wallace - Carolina Panthers LB

Round No. 3 | No. 76 overall

Trevin Wallace was an eyebrow-raising pick by the Panthers. Fans and analysts thought there were better options available that could have provided more of an immediate impact. General manager Dan Morgan — a man who carved out a prolific career for himself at the linebacker position — trusted his instincts and went against the grain.

Wallace was initially projected as a development piece who could assist on the rotation while progressing his overall skill set. When veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson suffered a torn Achilles in Week 2, these plans changed quickly.

The former Kentucky standout was thrust into the spotlight regardless of whether he was ready or not. Wallace suffered some inevitable growing pains throughout the season before going to injured reserve himself. However, some notable flashes of promise shouldn't be ignored.

There is a lot to like about Wallace's play recognition. He identifies where the football is going and gets to the contact point quickly. Once the player gains more experience and learns how not to get lost among the mayhem, a profitable career could be in the offing.

Original draft grade: C+

Midseason draft grade: B

Draft grade after Year 1: B

The Panthers had no option other than to throw Wallace in at the deep end. This experience should serve him well entering Year 2 of his professional career.