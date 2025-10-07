Panthers pulled off the surprise gamble that no one thought would work

One didn't have to look far for criticism around the Carolina Panthers' linebacking tandem of Christian Rozeboom and Trevin Wallace through four weeks of the season. But a drastic shift from defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero completely changed the narrative in Week 5.

Something had to be done. Rozeboom and Wallace never looked comfortable as a pairing. They were thrown together after general manager Dan Morgan stood pat in the wake of Josey Jewell's stunning release. This wasn't perceived as a strong position group, to begin with, but they failed to meet even modest expectations.

Alterations were needed. It was only simple, but it had the desired effect.

Carolina Panthers' linebacker gamble paid off handsomely against the Dolphins

Head coach Dave Canales revealed that both he and Evero made adjustments against the Miami Dolphins. Wallace became the green dot, calling out plays and communicating pre-snap. Rozeboom transitioned to the sideline-to-sideline presence, and the positive results were instantaneous.

"It was a really interesting dynamic where Trevin felt really comfortable making the calls, and that was something that we asked him to do to take on that challenge, and Christian just looked like he was playing a little freer out there. Running sideline to sideline making hits; all the things that we saw bringing him in here, and so flipping the roles, I thought really helped both guys settle into a comfort zone in a role." Dave Canales via Panthers.com

Sometimes, the slightest tweaks can make a big difference. Wallace's grasp of the defensive scheme enabled the change, which allowed Rozeboom to be more instinctive. His focus was on making plays and not much else, which saw the free-agent signing put together his best performance since joining the Panthers.

Whether it'll be a recipe for long-term success remains to be seen. Rozeboom and Wallace have numerous flaws. They could be exposed to more prolific offenses — starting this weekend against the Dallas Cowboys. At the same time, this could be the spark that propels them to brighter fortunes as the campaign goes on.

Containing the Cowboys' juggernaut will be a completely different challenge. There aren't many more prolific units in the league, even without the services of All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Quarterback Dak Prescott is silencing doubters, playing like an NFL MVP frontrunner through five weeks. Unless Rozeboom and Wallace are at the top of their respective games, it won't take long for their newly acquired momentum to evaporate.

The Panthers might be onto something; they might not. However, it has provided some hope when all seemed lost.