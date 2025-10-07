Rico Dowdle’s bold challenge lights a fire under Cowboys before Panthers clash

Rico Dowdle officially announced himself with the Carolina Panthers after a phenomenal rushing performance against the Miami Dolphins. And the running back wasted no time turning his attention to the next mission on the schedule.

That just so happens to be the team that deemed Dowdle unworthy of a contract extension this offseason.

The Cowboys didn't bring back Dowdle despite gaining more than 1,000 rushing yards in 2024. Those in power felt like a fresh approach was needed, turning to the veteran tandem of Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, who was released by the Panthers this offseason, instead. That irked the former South Carolina standout, and he urged the NFC East club to get ready for some payback this weekend at Bank of America Stadium.

Cowboys hear Rico Dowdle's challenge, and now the Carolina Panthers have to back it up

This provoked a response from Brian Schottenheimer. The Cowboys' head coach acknowledged that he's looking forward to seeing Dowdle again. However, his squad will be more than ready for him and everyone else in their way when the time comes.

"It’ll be good to see Rico this weekend. I know we’re going to have to buckle up, he said. So we’ll bring our seat belts, Rico. Buckle up." Brian Schottenheimer via Sportskeeda

Consider the gauntlet laid down by both sides. Dowdle challenged his old employers, and they're responding accordingly. He's no doubt provided them with some strong bulletin board material, but Dallas' defense isn't exactly setting the world alight so far in 2025.

The Cowboys are giving up 127.4 yards per game on the ground. They are conceding a league-worst 412.0 total yards per contest. Their 30.8 average points per game conceded ranks 29th. This is an opportunity for the Panthers and Dowdle to pile more misery on a unit still reeling from Jerry Jones' decision to trade All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.

Dallas' strength lies in its offense. Dak Prescott is playing like an NFL MVP candidate. The Cowboys' trade for wide receiver George Pickens is paying off handsomely. Jake Ferguson is a prolific tight end. Williams is running the football well, and their offensive line is holding up. They can put up points in a hurry, and turning games into shootouts is their best chance of winning.

That shouldn't go unnoticed by the Panthers during their game-planning. Dowdle will be able to provide some valuable insider insights, but it's a new head coach and a lot of new faces. Every little helps, though.

Dowdle was talking big, and the Cowboys heard him loud and clear. Now, he's got to back it up.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis