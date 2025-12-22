5 winners (and 2 losers) from Panthers' playoff-surging win over the Buccaneers

Winner No. 4

Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB

The Carolina Panthers struggled to get anything going on the ground in this one. They were scared to run up the middle with formidable nose tackle Vita Vea in their path, and got only glimpses of productivity on the outside without left tackle Ikem Ekwonu plowing running lanes. That put the onus on quarterback Bryce Young to come through for his team.

This is probably what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wanted. It's a method that proved so successful for the New Orleans Saints in two meetings this season, but Young knew the magnitude of this one. He stayed calm amid the chaos and produced the sort of performance Carolina envisaged in high stakes when they took him No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Young's poise was exceptional. His escapability and decision-making both in the pocket and out of structure typified how far he's come in a short space of time. And when he needed to come through in the clutch, the former Alabama star delivered as usual.

The Panthers have something special brewing, and Young is at the forefront.

Loser No. 2

Xavier Legette - Carolina Panthers WR

The Panthers still don't quite know what they have in wide receiver Xavier Legette, almost two years into his professional career. Although the Panthers managed to seal a memorable triumph versus a team that has dominated this particular matchup in recent years, it wasn't an encouraging performance overall from the 2024 first-round pick.

Legette was credited with a crucial drop when it looked easier to catch a beautiful delivery from quarterback Bryce Young. Soon after, he displayed a complete lack of awareness near the boundary, failing to get his feet in bounds for another unforced error incompletion. Head coach Dave Canales looked for him almost immediately after, which resulted in a 12-yard reception.

Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker outshone Legette, not for the first time in recent weeks. There is still a long way to go, but it's going to take a monumental effort for the South Carolina product to meet his first-round billing moving forward.

Winner No. 5

Mike Jackson Sr. - Carolina Panthers CB

Jaycee Horn might be getting all the headlines as the Pro Bowl cornerback emerging as one of the league's most productive shutdown presences on the boundary. Even so, the Panthers' surge to within touching distance of the playoffs doesn't happen without the contribution of Mike Jackson Sr.

Dan Morgan secured a bargain of epic proportions when he gave up seventh-round linebacker Michael Barrett to acquire Jackson via trade from the Seattle Seahawks before the 2024 season. He did more than enough for a contract extension, and despite giving up a touchdown to Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans in this one, he was nothing short of sensational.

Jackson never backed down. He grew in stature as the game wore on. He secured three pass breakups, including one to deny Evans a second score of the contest. His performance was understated but integral to the team's triumph.