5 winners (and 2 losers) from Panthers' statement win over the Cowboys

Winner No. 2

Rico Dowdle - Carolina Panthers RB

Rico Dowdle gave his old team a warning. The running back told his ex-teammates to buckle up with revenge on his mind. He made a big statement, and he backed it up with another phenomenal display.

The Carolina Panthers leaned on Dowdle heavily once again with Chuba Hubbard missing the contest. He was brimming with confidence after going over 200 rushing yards against the Miami Dolphins, and the former South Carolina star continued this extraordinary trend by pummeling the team that drafted him.

Dowdle tormented the Dallas Cowboys from start to finish. His explosiveness, physicality, and contact balance were nothing short of superb throughout. There was urgency and aggression in everything he did, and he brought Bank of America Stadium to life.

The free-agent signing eventually finished with 183 rushing yards from 30 carries. Dowdle also led the team in receiving with four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown. His 239 yards from scrimmage were the most in franchise history, which only highlighted his importance to the squad moving forward.

Loser No. 1

Mike Jackson Sr. - Carolina Panthers CB

There were very few who didn't meet expectations in this one. It was arguably the most complete performance of the campaign so far, but the shutout win over the Atlanta Falcons is also in the conversation.

That said, this isn't an afternoon Mike Jackson Sr. will want to dwell on for long. The veteran cornerback was targeted by wide receiver George Pickens as a weak link. And considering defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has no intention of letting Jaycee Horn shadow the opposition's best receiver, it didn't take long for complications to emerge.

Jackson had a solid season so far, but he had no answer for Pickens. The wideout went wherever the corner ran to pre-snap, and he created separation at will. Things could have been even worse had it not been for a poor Dak Prescott throw in the end zone when the pass-catcher had a step.

Horn even asked Evero to roam with Pickens late in the contest, but it fell on deaf ears. And Jackson suffered more than most.

Winner No. 2

Tommy Tremble - Carolina Panthers TE

The Panthers needed a strong performance from Tommy Tremble in this one. Ja'Tavion Sanders was missing once again through injury, so his teammate in the tight end room had to step up.

He answered the call in no uncertain terms.

Tremble put together one of the most complete efforts since joining the Panthers as a third-round pick in 2021. He provided Bryce Young with a proper outlet in the passing game, bringing in three receptions from four targets for 39 receiving yards. However, it was his contribution as a blocker that became the most eye-catching asset to call upon.

This was Tremble's biggest strength coming out of college. It's come to the fore gradually in the pros, and this was another fine example of his exceptional athleticism, power, and technique in this key discipline.

The former Notre Dame prospect was a brute force, setting the edge and exploding to the second level when Rico Dowdle eventually reached that spot. Tremble's film was a joy to watch for the football purist.