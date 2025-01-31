5 worst decisions Dan Morgan made in year one as Carolina Panthers GM

Carolina Panthers got complacent with Frankie Luvu

The consensus was that Frankie Luvu turned down more money from the Carolina Panthers in favor of the Washington Commanders in free agency. Dan Morgan tried valiantly to re-sign him, but it wasn't to be.

However, recent revelations from Joe Person of The Athletic painted a different picture entirely.

The beat writer, who's more connected to the inner workings of the organization than most, stated that the Panthers left it too late. They didn't make him a sufficient offer immediately. By the time Carolina did, Luvu had already spoken to the Commanders and was enticed by their project.

If true, this represents arguably Morgan's gravest error in judgment since taking the job. Luvu thrived in Washington, emerging as one of the league's most dominant linebackers en route to a second-team All-Pro selection. As for the Panthers? They gave up 179.8 rushing yards per game without the inspirational presence.

Luvu was sorely missed on and off the field. Things worked out well for the player, who emerged as a core foundational piece in Washington during a fairytale run that came within one win of the Super Bowl.

Had the Panthers acted a little swifter, things might have been different. However, some blame must also go to the previous decision-makers for not getting an extension sorted with Luvu during the season.

Carolina Panthers neglected defensive reinforcements

Dan Morgan prioritized one thing above all else upon taking the job. He wanted to allocate his significant investments to the offensive side of the football in pursuit of getting a genuine evaluation of quarterback Bryce Young.

Morgan spent significant sums on the offensive line. He traded for wide receiver Diontae Johnson. The Panthers spent three of their first four 2024 NFL Draft picks on offensive weapons. The defense was an afterthought, relying on underperforming veterans and individuals with a previous connection to Ejiro Evero.

This came back to haunt Morgan.

While the offensive line investment bore fruit, the defense went through a torrid time. They conceded the most points of any single season in NFL history. Their run defense was worst by a considerable margin. Aside from a few notable contributors, it represented a disaster of epic proportions.

To Morgan's credit, he took accountability in his exit presser. The general manager acknowledged he failed to acquire the right starting quality or sufficient depth for Evero. It was a calculated risk, but more balance is needed this time around.

The Panthers must focus on their defense with more urgency in 2025. They cannot afford the same complications to emerge after giving Evero a reprieve. Hopefully, Morgan's learned some harsh lessons and will approach things differently.

