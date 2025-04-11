7 Panthers who are (likely) playing their final seasons with the team in 2025

Brady Christensen - Carolina Panthers OL

There were a few eyebrows raised when Brady Christensen re-signed with the Carolina Panthers this offseason. This had nothing to do with the player's talent, but more because he was expected to have a robust market in free agency.

Christensen's proven production and ability to play all five positions along the offensive line are always highly coveted by other teams. Not many had him coming back to Carolina, especially with no guarantee to start. But his love for living in Charlotte was enough to resist the urge right now.

The former third-round pick out of BYU signed a one-year extension. Christensen is likely to be a core, versatile offensive line depth piece behind the starting unit. When someone gets injured or misses time briefly, he's got the experience and athleticism to plug every gap effectively.

Christensen will probably examine his situation again next spring. If the protection stays healthy, then playing time will be at a premium. That could make him more receptive to offers from elsewhere in pursuit of getting the competitive reps needed to earn more cash down the line.

The Panthers have Christensen for one more season at least. Considering he's prioritizing his family comfort over career aspirations, an extended stay couldn't be completely dismissed.

Nick Scott - Carolina Panthers S

The Panthers made some alterations to their safety options this offseason. Dan Morgan began this regeneration by spending big money to acquire Tre'von Moehrig in free agency.

Moehrig is a tone-setter against the run with the physicality and vibrance that was sorely lacking last time around. Xavier Woods left for the Tennessee Titans, and special-teams ace Sam Franklin Jr. signed for the Denver Broncos. This indicates supreme confidence in former undrafted free agent Demani Richardson after his rookie flashes in 2024.

Carolina also re-signed Nick Scott to the dismay of some sections of the fanbase. The veteran reunited with Ejiro Evero after a successful stint together with the Los Angeles Rams. This previously established relationship wasn't enough for the defensive back to flourish.

Scott struggled when given reps on the defensive rotation. He's reportedly seen as an accomplished special teamer by those in the building, which is a big reason why he got a reprieve.

It would be surprising if the Panthers didn't add to their safety options with nine draft picks at Morgan's disposal. Scott is expected to be a depth piece and special-teams presence, but nothing more. Anything less than substantial progress performance-wise won't look favorably on his chance of securing another contract.