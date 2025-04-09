Surprising departure outlines supreme confidence in fledgling Panthers star

The Carolina Panthers weren't going to pay everybody this offseason. Anyone not pulling their weight or asking for too much was shown the door. That's the correct approach for Dan Morgan to take, especially considering how things were run under previous regimes.

Some departures were expected. Others were more surprising. Sam Franklin Jr.'s long-standing association with the Panthers coming to an end lay somewhere in between.

Franklin didn't offer much to the defensive rotation. The former undrafted free agent out of Temple was much more effective on special teams, emerging as an exceptional contributor and one of the league's most productive gunners during his time in Carolina.

There were some discipline issues. Franklin never backed down from a challenge and often went over the line to the team's detriment. Even so, most fans expected the defensive back to get another contract at some stage this offseason.

Carolina Panthers show faith in Demani Richardson with Sam Franklin Jr. departure

That wasn't the case. Franklin got tired of waiting around and signed for the Denver Broncos on a one-year deal. That depletes Carolina's dynamism on special teams, but it also represents a supreme vote of confidence in one of the Panthers' fledgling stars.

Demani Richardson became a nice surprise for the Panthers last season. Like Franklin, he failed to hear his name called during the draft. And like Franklin, he fought hard to force his way into the team's plans.

Richardson got more reps than initially envisaged as a rookie. Injuries and poor performance dictated as much, but he coped extremely well on the defensive rotation and when tasked with special-teams duties.

The Texas A&M graduate got around the football consistently, displaying physicality from a tackling standpoint and proving he belonged. That was always going to be the biggest challenge.

Richardson gained a significant amount from his early exploits. The fact Carolina was willing to let Franklin take his chances elsewhere is a testament to his adaptability and determination to seize the moment.

More help is coming for the safety unit. The Panthers spent big money on Tre'von Moehrig in free agency and re-signed Nick Scott. That won't be enough, so expect Morgan to address this with one of his nine selections during the 2025 NFL Draft as things stand.

Richardson will be watching developments closely. However, he's got some added experience under his belt entering Year 2. Regardless of whether it's starting or as a core rotational piece, his status on the squad is assured.

What comes next is down to Richardson. He's ahead of schedule in many respects, but there is hard work ahead. Unlike most on Carolina's defense last season, the backend presence was a decent contributor against the run. There were frailties in coverage, but these should be enhanced with another offseason to hone his craft.

If Richardson can become a ready-made replacement for Franklin on special teams and maximize every rep on defense that comes his way, it would be surprising if further growth didn't arrive. Judging by the player's initial transition and overall mentality, he's more than capable of achieving these objectives.

Everything is pointing up for Richardson. Franklin's departure only cements that fact.

