7 high-impact free agents Panthers could rip away from NFC South rivals

Even though the Carolina Panthers don't have much cash to spend right now, general manager Dan Morgan still wants to be aggressive in free agency. The front-office leader has made no secret of this desire, a sentiment that leading figures around the league have also hinted at when speaking to national insiders.

Morgan knows the Panthers are on the right track. Winning the NFC South and making the playoffs with eight wins may have come with an asterisk for some, but it demonstrated real progress from head coach Dave Canales' squad. The front-office leader should also know that this roster is not one piece away from contending as presently constructed.

But make no mistake; another profitable offseason would get them a lot closer.

This is no time for half-measures. Morgan is well aware of the opportunity awaiting his team. This is also the last season when quarterback Bryce Young's contract is somewhat affordable, which those in power should keep in mind.

If Young puts together another encouraging campaign in 2026, the Panthers will be footing a bill that could come in the $40-50 million per year range on his extension. That raises the urgency, so nothing short of striking with conviction will suffice.

And if the Panthers see fit, they could rip away these seven free agents from their NFC South rivals this spring.

Free agent targets the Carolina Panthers could rip away from their NFC South adversaries in 2026

Carolina Panthers could sign Jamel Dean

Adding one more highly productive cornerback to Ejiro Evero's defense should be considered at some stage. Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr.'s performance levels last season spoke for themselves. If the Carolina Panthers can acquire another capable performer, that's going to be a massive asset to call upon.

One possibility could be about to embark on free agency if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't work out a new deal beforehand. Jamel Dean was outstanding once again in 2025, giving up just 49.2 percent of his targets and a measly 63.1 passer rating when targeted. His 80.6 grade from Pro Football Focus ranked third among 114 qualifying corners, adding to his glittering credentials.

Although Dean is approaching 30, that shouldn't matter to Dan Morgan. If he thinks the Panthers are ready to go for it all, spending what it might take to bring the Auburn product on board comes with endless benefits.

It would also significantly weaken a division rival in pursuit of Carolina successfully defending its NFC South crown. That only sweetens the pot.