7 high-impact free agents Panthers could rip away from NFC South rivals

Carolina Panthers could sign Kaden Elliss

Dan Morgan laid his cards on the table pretty early in the offseason. He wants to strengthen the defense, and the front-office leader will place an emphasis on finding the right enhancements at linebacker.

It's been a long time since the Carolina Panthers had a legitimate game-changer at the defensive second level. Luke Kuechly has never come close to being replaced, and that's a long time to be without linebacker stability. But if Morgan keeps his promise, this will change in 2026.

This should breathe new life into Ejiro Evero's defense. It's a risky play, but Kaden Elliss remains one of the best blitzing linebackers in the league. Having this speciality opens up the scheme creatively, so prising him from the Atlanta Falcons' grasp does have some merit attached.

Elliss is on the wrong side of 30, which isn't typically what Morgan goes for with his lofty investments. But if he genuinely believes the Panthers are ready to win right now, that alters his mindset.

Carolina Panthers could sign Alontae Taylor

Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. cemented their status as an elite cornerback pairing in 2025. They were both nothing short of brilliant throughout the campaign, but the Panthers shouldn't settle. They need more, especially if Ejiro Evero wants to reduce the number of explosive plays over the middle.

Chau Smith-Wade manned the nickel spot last season. He's a high-effort guy, but the quality is often lacking. If the Panthers can find an upgrade, they should. Although it wouldn't be cheap, someone with Alontae Taylor's credentials would give Carolina arguably the most prolific cornerback trio anywhere in the league.

Taylor has spent a lot of time on the boundary with the New Orleans Saints, but his stout efforts against the run and ability to wrap up oncoming runners make him an intriguing possibility in the nickel. He'd also be able to cover tight ends or slot receivers with minimal fuss in this scenario.

Carolina Panthers could sign Cade Otton

The Panthers could be looking to shake things up at the tight end position this offseason. And based on the stuttering impact, especially from a pass-catching standpoint, head coach Dave Canales is correct to want a little more from this unit.

Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans have futures with the club. Ja'Tavion Sanders is the wild-card, and the 2024 fourth-round pick should expect competition to arrive from his primary pass-catching role. Going down the draft route with a dynamic prospect like Oregon standout Kenyon Sadiq is possible, but Canales should also see what it might take to lure Cade Otton from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if he tests the market.

Otton and Canales worked together for one season in Tampa Bay. This should enable a seamless transition into a familiar scheme, and he'd be an upgrade on anything Carolina has in its tight-end room right now.