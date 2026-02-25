Dan Morgan makes the statement Panthers fans thought they would never hear

It's been a long time since the Carolina Panthers have had a truly dominant presence at their second level of defense. But general manager Dan Morgan wants that to change with urgency this offseason.

The Panthers' defense made some encouraging strides last season. While the bar wasn't exactly high after a historically terrible 2024 campaign, the growth cannot be disputed either. Now, it's about kicking on and making sure this becomes the start of a prosperous spell.

Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero sticking around after narrowly missing out on the Las Vegas Raiders' head-coaching gig should help. But the personnel needs to improve, and Morgan has identified the linebacker position as an area that needs significant upgrading.

Carolina Panthers will be aggressive to enhance their linebacker options this offseason

Morgan revealed at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine that the Panthers will use free agency and the draft to attack this issue. And Carolina's front-office leader also knows the sort of characteristics he's looking for.

"In terms of free agency in the draft, I think that's a position that we'll try to attack. We're looking for guys that, that are, that are leaders, that are playmakers, and that are culture fits for us. So we're excited about attacking that and putting the work in." Dan Morgan via Panthers.com

This is music to the ears of every fan. The Panthers haven't had a genuine game-wrecking option since new Pro Football Hall of Famer Luke Kuechly retired after the 2019 campaign due to concussion issues. That's a long time, and for a prolific ex-linebacker like Morgan, it's completely unacceptable.

Christian Rozeboom was capable enough, but he was expected to be a depth piece before Josey Jewell's release. Trevin Wallace has evident flaws that haven't been completely rectified after two seasons. All hope is not lost with the 2024 third-round pick, but Morgan isn't going to wait around on the off chance he puts everything together.

Freeing up some extra funds should allow Morgan to be aggressive in free agency, and there are some intriguing possibilities set to hit the market. This is also a solid draft class for those in need of linebacker help, although the Panthers would probably have to move up if they want the consensus No. 1 prospect, Ohio State enforcer Sonny Styles.

Fans should expect swift developments. Morgan strikes with conviction. He knows what's needed and how to get it. Judging by his actions over his first two offseasons, it'll be a relentless pursuit for the desired upgrades.

And where the linebacker position is concerned, it's also something fans have been clamoring for.