Daniel Jeremiah teased the one draft move Panthers fans are crying out for

The Carolina Panthers are right on the cusp of something special after making the playoffs for the first time since 2017. If general manager Dan Morgan can find the right reinforcements this offseason, a successful defense of their NFC South championship might not be too far behind.

Considering how Morgan values building through the draft, hitting on his first-round pick is crucial. The Panthers are picking lower down the pecking order at No. 19 overall following their division title triumph, but Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network thought a potential trade-up for a massive problem-solver could be a risk worth taking.

During his recent media availability before the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, Jeremiah thought moving up the board for Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles is something Morgan should contemplate if he gets the chance. It's unlikely he'll still be around when Carolina goes on the clock at No. 19, so sacrificing assets to rectify one glaring roster issue seems feasible.

Sonny Styles could be exactly what the Carolina Panthers are looking for

Styles is an exceptional three-down force. The Buckeyes' enforcer does everything well. He's a fluid mover with outstanding athleticism, anticipation, and football IQ. If he improves his pass-rushing technique and becomes more disciplined in coverage, someone is going to get a superb player on their hands.

The Panthers desperately need a game-changing presence at the second level of defense. Christian Rozeboom could get another deal to prevent him from leaving in free agency. Trevin Wallace is inconsistent, especially in coverage. Carolina must acquire a dynamic, explosive force as part of its long-term project. And if Morgan goes down the draft route, Styles is arguably the best linebacker in this class.

Just how far the Panthers would need to move up is anyone's guess. Morgan will play the board and be ready to react quickly to what's unfolding in front of them. If Styles drops out of the top 10 and is still available at picks 12-14, that might be enough for Carolina to make its move.

Morgan wants to be aggressive this offseason. He believes the Panthers are ready to win now after exceeding expectations in 2025, and his approach during his third recruitment period will reflect that. Free agency will provide further clues, but it would be hugely surprising if Styles wasn't on the shortlist.

That won't solve every problem. But if the Panthers did manage to get Styles into the building, it would get defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's unit a lot closer.