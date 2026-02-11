The Carolina Panthers were extremely close to losing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero this offseason. He was a finalist for the Las Vegas Raiders' head-coaching job, and would have gotten it if Klint Kubiak hadn't enthused by the project. That wasn't the case, so head coach Dave Canales is no doubt thrilled continuity remains intact in Year 3 of his tenure.

Evero received a contract extension after the 2024 campaign, which was surprising given his unit's historically bad performance. It was a massive vote of confidence in his capabilities. And once the personnel were enhanced, the improvements in 2025 were evident.

Carolina went from the league's worst defense to middle-of-the-pack. Fans were frustrated by his conservative approach on occasion, but the campaign overall represented a step in the right direction. Now, the onus is on general manager Dan Morgan to keep strengthening the group to ensure everything continues to trend up.

The Panthers have to be smart with their money. They don't have much cash to spend right now, although that will change once the required sacrifices are made. Either way, it makes the draft even more important for Morgan if this upstart contender wants to successfully defend their NFC South championship next season.

Using the Pro Football and Sports Network simulator, we took a look at how the Panthers might approach their picks in our latest seven-round mock draft.

Carolina Panthers 7-round mock draft builds a dominant defense for Ejiro Evero

Carolina Panthers draft Kayden McDonald

Defensive Line | Ohio State Buckeyes

Round No. 1 | Pick No. 21

A small trade-down starts proceedings. Swapping picks with the Pittsburgh Steelers, while also getting a third-rounder next year, would be a tempting proposition. As for the choice? One couldn't rule out the Carolina Panthers adding a potential game-wrecker to the defensive trenches.

A'Shawn Robinson is a potential salary-cap cut candidate with $10.5 million in savings attached. The jury is also still out on Tershawn Wharton, so acquiring another imposing force wouldn't be the worst idea in the world.

Kayden McDonald fit the mold of what the Panthers might want. The Ohio State prospect is a sensational presence against the run, able to absorb double-teams with violent hands and a strong base to still make plays. He probably won't ever be an elite pass-rushing force on a 3-4 front, but his high motor and core functional strength make him the perfect replacement for Robinson if the Panthers cut ties.

Slotting a space-eater like McDonald in the middle of Ejiro Evero's 3-4 front would make things easier for everybody.