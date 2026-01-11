Dave Canales finally confessed why Ejiro Evero was never truly on the hot seat

Most Carolina Panthers fans had the impression that defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's contract was set to expire after the 2025 season. He signed a three-year deal to join the franchise initially, and that was the last campaign under that deal.

Some fans were calling for this moment to result in a fresh start defensively. Evero got improvements from this group. At the same time, several ongoing complications continue to hold the team back.

Unsurprisingly, Evero's future was among the first topics to come up during head coach Dave Canales' end-of-season media availability after the Panthers suffered a heartbreaking playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams. And his answer raised more than a few eyebrows across the fan base.

Carolina Panthers extended Ejiro Evero's contract last year, and didn't tell anybody

Canales revealed that Evero's contract does not expire this year. The Panthers agreed to extend it by two years. It now runs through the 2027 season, and he will absolutely be coming back for the 2026 campaign.

And Evero got this extension after leading a defense that gave up the most single-season points in NFL history.

Carolina worked something out with Evero this time last year, according to Canales. If they had confirmed it to fans after watching the Panthers' defense completely capitulate against anybody in 2024, the uproar would have been earth-shaking. Now, it's not so bad, but it's a clear sign of how much belief there is in the play-caller's system and his leadership credentials.

The Panthers always believed that once the personnel were enhanced, Evero's scheme would flourish. It's not perfect just yet, but the growth was evident, even if it was the lowest possible bar to aim for. If Morgan can bolster the edge rushing options, find a legitimate chaos-creating linebacker, and add another dependable safety, that could be enough for this unit to take off next time around.

Of course, there is also a slim chance that Evero will generate interest from teams with head-coaching vacancies. The cycle is officially underway, and he is now free to speak with any interested suitors. However, with so many high-profile candidates also vying for jobs, he might not be part of the discussion this year.

It's no surprise that the Panthers didn't announce this news at the time. That's their prerogative, but they'd also have realized how the development would have been received. There are still some who want Evero gone, but those pleas will fall on deaf ears.

The trajectory is pointing up for Evero's defense. Players love nothing more than continuity, and Canales secretly gave it to them.