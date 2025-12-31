Panthers staring down a $3 million decision that shouldn’t be this easy

The Carolina Panthers are focused entirely on toppling the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their first division title since 2017. But for general manager Dan Morgan and executive vice president Brandt Tilis, they are finalizing their strategy for what promises to be another eventful offseason for the franchise.

Some challenging obstacles remain. The Panthers have made notable improvements this season, but they are still a long way from legitimately contending for a Super Bowl. This was always going to be a gradual path back to the NFL's top table, but Morgan would bring his team much closer to the top with greater success in recruitment next spring.

Before then, the Panthers must figure out what to do with those out-of-contract players who've given so much to the cause this season. Several will be moved on with little fanfare attached. Others have done more than enough to secure another financial commitment, including one unheralded veteran who earlier in the campaign didn't appear capable of carving out a prominent role for himself.

Christian Rozeboom contract projection makes Carolina Panthers' decision simple

Christian Rozeboom joined the Panthers on a one-year deal in free agency. He was expected to be a rotational piece and a core special-teams performer. But when veteran starter Josey Jewell got released after still experiencing concussion symptoms, these plans quickly changed.

Morgan didn't acquire anyone of note to replace Jewell. That was a supreme vote of confidence in Rozeboom, but assigning him the green dot responsibilities did not leverage his strengths. Once that baton was handed to Trevin Wallace, that's when his production took off.

Rozeboom has been instinctive and disciplined, performing well above expectations. He leads the team in tackles with 114, is second in tackles for loss with seven, and although his missed tackle rate remains high, he's done enough to secure another financial commitment from the Panthers in 2026.

According to Spotrac, the former South Dakota State standout is projected to command a one-year, $3.06 million deal. That seems workable from Carolina's perspective. It would also not prevent them from finding potential upgrades at the defensive second level in free agency or the draft.

There is a minor stumbling block worth considering. Rozeboom has a strong connection to defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who is out of contract this offseason and may not return. Whether that would alter his thinking is debatable, but there is no telling what a new appointee may have in mind if the change comes to fruition.

Rozeboom is in a strong position. And if this market projection is accurate, keeping him around is a no-brainer.