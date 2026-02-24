Dan Morgan and other influential figures within the Carolina Panthers are heading to Indianapolis for the annual NFL Scouting Combine. And the general manager is in a stronger position than ever before.

The Panthers have momentum. They are being looked at differently around the league. They won the NFC South and reached the playoffs. There isn't much cash to spend in free agency right now, so if Morgan wants to keep this positivity going, building through the draft is the most deserved approach.

Morgan has seven picks at his disposal. His drafting has been a mixed bag so far, with the 2024 crop failing to meet expectations and the 2025 class hitting the ground running. But a strong set of selections this time around will put the Panthers in an even better position moving forward.

There are needs to fill. The Panthers may have reached the postseason, but Morgan should also know that this team is not one piece away from entering the Super Bowl conversation. They are closer, and a profitable offseason could be enough to take things up a notch.

Using the Pro Football and Sports Network simulator, we took a look at how the Panthers might approach their picks in our pre-combine seven-round mock draft.

Carolina Panthers 7-round mock draft with shocking curveballs before the Combine

Carolina Panthers draft Caleb Lomu

Offensive Tackle | Utah Utes

Round No. 1 | Pick No. 19

The Carolina Panthers' offseason plans took a seismic shift when starting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu ruptured his patellar tendon during their wild-card playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He is expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2026 season, and Dan Morgan isn't in a position to wait around.

Carolina needs to find an adequate replacement, and quickly. Looking at the money already tied into the offensive line, don't be shocked if Morgan identifies an edge protector with one of his early selections, potentially in the first round.

Caleb Lomu ticks the boxes. His physical dominance and flexibility make him the perfect left tackle at the next level. He's got the size to create leverage effortlessly, and there is a real ruthless streak in his game that is hard not to love.

Lomu's outstanding 2025 was highlighted by some massive improvements. His ability to recover came on significantly. His power at the initial contact point was overwhelmingly greater. As a result, the Utah prospect is a well-rounded force with Day 1 starting potential.

That is exactly what the Panthers are seeking as an Ekwonu replacement who could potentially become a long-term replacement for Taylor Moton with some position adjustments.