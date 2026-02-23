3 Panthers questions the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine could finally answer

The Carolina Panthers' key staff will be in attendance this week as the NFL Scouting Combine kicks off the chaos of the offseason in Indianapolis.

General manager Dan Morgan, head coach Dave Canales, and other staff members from the organization will be on site to interview and evaluate a decent portion of the 319 prospects scheduled to appear. Fans will gain better insights and nuggets into how the Panthers may approach this offseason and what is to come for the franchise.

Panthers fans will learn a lot about their team's offseason plans. With that in mind, let's look at some key storylines for the franchise heading into the Combine.

Carolina Panthers fans should get more clarity on key topics at the NFL Scouting Combine

Potential insights on the process for key positions

There will be much anticipation for free agency in the next couple of weeks as the team begins to look into re-signings, potential restructurings, cuts, and open market signings. Plus, this is around the same time we get a sneak peek at what type of players the Panthers could be looking at.

Morgan is scheduled to speak with reporters in Indianapolis at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, and Canales at 2 p.m. Both are known for being upfront and blunt about the direction the Panthers want to go, while providing some clarity about what could happen during the recruitment phase this spring.

Will they give an inside scoop on how they're approaching the tight end market? Finding a true rangy free safety? New starters and competitions at linebacker? What about offensive line depth?

All of those questions, in some fashion, could be answered this week.

The latest on Ikem Ekwonu's rehab from major knee surgery

Ikem Ekwonu suffered a torn patellar tendon in the wild-card playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams. His timetable for return is questionable at best, as the Panthers have not provided a clear answer to this point. In all fairness, knowing the answer to that question just a few weeks post-injury is impossible to say. Almost two months removed, Morgan and Canales could have a better answer.

If Ekwonu's status for Week 1 is in severe doubt, which appears likely, it could change the approach the Panthers have at offensive tackle this offseason. They'll need to find a replacement for Taylor Moton as he gets older. This will be a fascinating storyline for Carolina.

Players to watch in Indianapolis

There is a litany of players the Panthers will have their eyes on in Indianapolis. They will interview and take medical evaluations of prospects, continuing the process of narrowing down their draft boards. However, there are a few worth a special mention.

Akheem Mesidor is an older prospect with injury history, but might be the most pro-ready player outside his Miami teammate, Rueben Bain Jr. If his medicals are fairly clean, the edge rusher should be in play at No. 19 overall. I'm also intrigued with Hurricanes star nickel defender Keionte Scott as a potential Day 2 target.

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams, SMU tight end Matthew Hibner, Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks, Iowa Center Logan Jones, and Penn State's Zakee Wheatley are intriguing possibilities throughout the course of the draft that could stand out.

Medicals will be big for Banks. If he clears, the imposing interior force is certainly an option for Carolina in the first round.