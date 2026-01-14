Ikem Ekwonu injury cracked open a Panthers door that felt shut for months

Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee during the Carolina Panthers' wild-card loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The timing is awful, given that an extension was expected this offseason. And the blindside enforcer is now set for a significant spell on the sidelines.

The injury occurred early in the first quarter, forcing the Panthers to pivot almost immediately in a game that ultimately ended their postseason run.

“Timeline-wise, all of those times vary and all that, but it is significant,” Canales said. “It’s going require surgery, so prayers and thoughts for Ickey. Just battled for us… a guy that I love, a guy that I trust out there.”

Ikem Ekwonu injury may have improved Yosh Nijman's chances of another Carolina Panthers deal

The recovery timeline for a patellar tendon rupture typically ranges from six to 12 months, meaning Ekwonu is expected to miss the entire offseason and could even be sidelined for a large portion (if not all) of the 2026 campaign. That reality has already begun reshaping Carolina’s offseason outlook.

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract after the Panthers exercised his fifth-year option last offseason. He carries a fully guaranteed cap hit of more than $17.5 million in 2026, and any longer-term commitment will likely be put on the back burner.

That uncertainty was on full display versus the Rams, when veteran backup Yosh Nijman was forced into action after Ekwonu exited the game.

Nijman is far from a flashy or super-talented solution, but his importance to Carolina has quietly grown. Unfortunately, the Panthers face the problem that he is set to become a pending unrestricted free agent in March. However, Ekwonu’s injury may have significantly improved his chances of securing another short-term agreement with the organization.

And while he may not project as a long-term answer, he offers something the Panthers desperately need right now. That, of course, is stability.

The Panthers are already facing tough decisions on a wave of free-agent offensive linemen this spring. Starting center Cade Mays, versatile veterans Austin Corbett and Brady Christensen, backup tackle Jake Curhan, and Nijman are all set to hit the open market.

Nijman may not have been part of the Panthers’ vision for the future entering the postseason. But after Ekwonu’s injury, he has become a central figure in how Carolina protects its quarterback and navigates an offseason full of difficult decisions.