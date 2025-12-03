Panthers may have a $37 million problem brewing sooner than fans think

The Carolina Panthers are in contention to reach the postseason for the first time in years. It's been a fantastic campaign, regardless of how things play out after the bye week. But for general manager Dan Morgan, he'll already be devising a strategy to help take the franchise forward during the 2026 offseason.

Morgan has some decent young pieces to build around. The trenches on both sides of the football look secure. With a few fine tweaks, the Panthers could be among the dark-horse playoff challengers next time around.

One of the first items on Morgan's agenda will be Carolina's pending free agents. Several productive starters are out of contract and worthy of extensions. Much will depend on the money involved, but not everyone will come along for the ride.

And there is one complex situation that fans will be watching with keen interest next spring.

Carolina Panthers could give Cade Mays a massive payrise on his next deal

Cade Mays has proven his worth. He fought his way into roster consideration during a desperate situation in 2024. The 2022 sixth-round pick was rewarded with a new deal, but he unfortunately lost his battle for the starting center spot to Austin Corbett in the summer.

Mays stayed patient, and when Corbett got hurt again, he made the position his own. His production and chemistry with quarterback Bryce Young were encouraging. Unfortunately, a frustrating injury brought his momentum to an abrupt halt.

There is hope that Mays can return after the bye week. But if he wants a lucrative long-term deal, he needs to hit the ground running to leave no doubt.

According to Spotrac's market projections, Mays is expected to command around $12.47 million annually on a three-year, $37.41 million deal. That's a substantial increase on what he'd earned previously, which gives Morgan and cap guru Brandt Tilis a big decision to make.

This is a developmental staff that rewards those who show the correct development. Maintaining continuity on the offensive line is something else working in Mays' favor. It's a lot of money, but it could be a decent piece of business if additional improvements arrive.

It's been a long time since the Panthers had legitimate consistency at the center position. Mays has provided precisely that, so it would be a massive shock if Morgan wasn't able to work something out with the former Tennessee standout.

But if Morgan and Tilis have taught fans anything during their time running Carolina's offense, it's that they are not going to overpay. Until something gets confirmed one way or another, it's a wait-and-see scenario.