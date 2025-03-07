Carolina Panthers hedge their bets with no-brainer Cade Mays free agency tender

The Carolina Panthers offensive line emerged as a major positive from another season that started slowly but finished on a high note. One underrated performer got rewarded for his efforts with another commitment from the franchise.

Panthers general manager Dan Morgan transitioned his hefty investments to the offensive side during his first offseason at the helm. Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis were acquired with big money attached to become their new guard tandem. Austin Corbett's switch to the center spot went smoothly until a torn bicep in Week 5 at the Chicago Bears ruled him out for the entire campaign.

When Brady Christensen — who came in to anchor the protection when Corbett went to the shelf initially — got shifted to the edge after Ikem Ekwonu's short-term complication, the Panthers brought back a familiar face. Cade Mays returned after a brief spell on the New York Giants practice squad. He was thrust into significant responsibilities immediately and thrived.

The former sixth-round selection knew the opportunity that awaited him. Some quick polish from offensive line coach Joe Gilbert did the trick. He performed well enough to keep his job for the rest of 2024. His improved consistency left Carolina in no doubt regarding his status.

Cade Mays' free agency tender represents strong insurance policy for Carolina Panthers

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, which was later confirmed by local beat writers, the Panthers placed the restricted free agency tender on Mays to prevent him from speaking to other teams. The senior insider projected this comes in at around $3.263 million for the 2025 season. It represents a no-brainer move all things considered.

The Panthers covered their bases and maintained continuity. Morgan is also looking to work out a contract extension with Corbett. But considering the veteran's recent injury history, having an insurance policy capable of slotting into the lineup with blocking scheme familiarity is good business from Carolina's perspective.

Mays played 495 offensive snaps for the Panthers last season. He didn't give up a sack, conceded five penalties, and gave up just 10 total pressures. The Tennessee product earned creditable 74.9 pass-blocking and 66.9 run-blocking grades from Pro Football Focus thanks to his sterling efforts. That didn't go unnoticed by the primary decision-makers.

This was a major step in the right direction for Mays when all hope regarding his career aspirations was disintegrating. Having some extra financial security is great, but the interior lineman will be eager to build on his newly acquired momentum to compete with Corbett for the starting job throughout the summer.

If Corbett doesn't re-sign, his chances of being the No. 1 center improve exponentially. The Panthers believe he's got more to offer — they'd have let the player take his chances elsewhere otherwise. What's important for Mays is repaying this faith and working hard to ensure he progresses further in the coming months to further enhance his prospects.

And who knows, if Mays' production takes another surge forward next season when called upon, a longer-term commitment could be coming his way this time next year.

