Panthers' dream scenario comes true as new mock draft lands defensive star

The Carolina Panthers surprised the NFL this past season, taking the Los Angeles Rams down to the wire in a wild card matchup. Carolina ultimately lost the game 34-31, as the team’s lack of pass rush allowed Matthew Stafford the time to pick apart the defense. With the season ending that way, the Panthers know they need to invest in the defensive front this offseason.

That’s exactly what The Athletic’s NFL staff has Carolina doing in a recent 2026 mock draft. With the Panthers first pick set for 19th overall, they were able to stay put and select Miami edge defender Akheem Mesidor. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound edge defender is the exact kind of player Carolina needs to add defensively.

Panthers land edge defender Akheem Mesidor in recent 2026 mock draft

Panthers reporter Joe Person explained why Mesidor makes a lot of sense for Carolina, explaining that this is a team that has finished near the bottom of the league in sacks the last three seasons. Mesidor‘s college production gives reason to believe he can help that change.

"General manager Dan Morgan has made no bones about the Panthers’ need to improve their pass rush after finishing at or near the bottom of the league in sacks the past three seasons. Mesidor had huge production as a super senior for Morgan’s alma mater and was a disruptive force during the College Football Playoff." Joe Person (The Athletic)

Mesidor, who started his collegiate career with West Virginia in 2020, ultimately ended things this past season as a Miami Hurricane. Creating a frightening pass rushing duo with fellow draft prospect Rueben Bain Jr., Mesidor recorded 12.5 sacks in 2025, and 17.5 tackles for a loss. That took him to 35.5 sacks and 52.5 tackles for a loss in his 65 games as a college player.

Person acknowledged that Mesidor being 25 years old on draft night could scare some teams away, and even admitted that the Panthers may opt for one of the younger edge defenders in the draft class. Ultimately, Carolina will make that decision based on all the information it gathers in the next couple of months of draft season. Either way, the Panthers ending the first round with an edge like Akheem Mesidor would be a good start to the draft.