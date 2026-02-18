Daniel Jeremiah mock draft drops unexpected gift into Panthers' lap

Dan Morgan wants to strengthen the Carolina Panthers' options on the defensive edge this offseason. The general manager values draft picks highly, preferring to build through the college ranks for cheap, hungry options who can fully buy into the team's plans. It's not too hard to connect the dots.

The Panthers don't have much cash to spend in free agency, though that will change once the desired roster moves become public. Morgan will look at the veteran market for pass-rushing help, but he will also examine this year's crop of draft prospects in great detail to see if there is someone who can help get this ambitious team over the hump.

It's a waiting game for Morgan. The Panthers are picking lower down the pecking order than ever after winning the NFC South. They have the No. 19 overall pick. They'll have some prospects in mind, but they could also use a little bit of good fortune along the way.

Carolina Panthers strengthen their run defense with Keldric Faulk in Daniel Jeremiah's mock draft

Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network provided that in his second mock draft of the cycle. He had the Panthers taking Auburn edge rusher Keldric Faulk, who is projected to go much higher by most analysts. If he somehow dropped in Carolina's lap, it would no doubt provoke a serious discussion between those in power.

"[Keldric] Faulk has the versatility to rush from the inside and outside. Pairing him with Nic Scourton gives Carolina some fresh legs up front." Daniel Jeremiah

Faulk is an energetic, explosive pass-rusher. While his sack numbers weren't exactly world-beating throughout his college career with the Tigers, he's an exceptional edge-setter against the run who has pro-ready traits that could help the Panthers immediately.

There are also concerns. His first step off the snap can be inconsistent. Faulk struggles with counter-moves once early leverage is lost. Speed in bending the edge is another issue, but most of his flaws can be easily resolved with the right fit.

The Panthers spent two picks last year on the edge, trading up for Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen on Day 2. They need more, but Morgan may want to lean on the experience factor to round off the room when it's time to come to the crunch.

Ejiro Evero values edge defenders who can thrive against the run within his 3-4 base scheme. There aren't many better run stoppers than Faulk in this class, so it couldn't be entirely dismissed if the Panthers opt to go down the draft route once again.

And if he makes it to No. 19, Faulk also becomes a high-value play for Morgan to ponder.