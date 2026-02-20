Dan Morgan could strike Panthers free agency gold with this rising name

Adding more firepower around quarterback Bryce Young should be a high priority for the Carolina Panthers this offseason. Looking at how youthful the wide receiver room is, acquiring a proven veteran with his best years ahead could be an option for general manager Dan Morgan to consider.

A strong possibility for Morgan to achieve this objective looks all but set to hit the free-agent market in the coming weeks.

Morgan doesn't have much cash to spend right now. That will obviously change when restructures, early releases, and extensions are confirmed, but just how much they can get together will dictate Carolina's approach when the legal tampering window opens.

Carolina Panthers could get a shot at landing Romeo Doubs if they want it

If the Panthers want to find an ascending playmaker to go alongside Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, someone like Romeo Doubs may fit the bill. And according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, the wideout is "as good as gone" from the Green Bay Packers.

This shouldn't come as a great shock. Doubs earned himself a ton of money with a strong 2025 campaign, stepping up amid Green Bay's injury problems to prove his worth as a dependable offensive focal point. This is the perfect time to cash in, and there are enough receiver-needy teams around the league to ensure he gets a sizable offer.

Doubs has the size and length to create leverage effortlessly. He's an improving route runner with enough speed to stretch the field while also boasting the physical presence to impact proceedings in the intermediate areas. And at 25, he's only going to get better from here.

These positive elements around Doubs also mean acquiring the pass-catcher won't be cheap. Spotrac projects the former Nevada star to get $12 million per season on a four-year deal. That would rank No. 28 among wide receiver contracts around the league, so it's pretty affordable in the grand scheme of things.

The Panthers have just $13.73 million committed to their wide receiver unit in 2026. That equates to just 4.5 percent of the cap and ranks 30th league-wide. The youth movement is all growing together, so Morgan could very well take a swing at someone like Doubs to take Carolina's pass-catchers and Young to the next level.

Doubs could be in high demand when he hits the market. Morgan will have a price in mind for all his possible targets. And looking at the needs elsewhere, he would be wise not to overpay.

Of course, there are ways to structure contracts to benefit the player and the club. If that's enough to get Doubs on board, it would be yet another major statement of intent.