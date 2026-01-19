Panthers' dream $48M target just edged closer after subtle goodbye

The Carolina Panthers are one successful offseason away from becoming a legitimate challenger. There is a long way to go and a lot of hard work ahead, but the pieces are slowly coming together.

General manager Dan Morgan knows the Panthers are closer. He also knows this is not the finished roster by any stretch. Still, some outstanding acquisitions since he took charge of the front office have placed him in a position to be a little more aggressive throughout his third recruitment period at the helm.

Money is a little tight right now, although that will change with early releases and possible contract restructures. Morgan doesn't want to kick the can too far down the road, but a little extra financial flexibility won't hurt.

Carolina Panthers should keep tabs on Romeo Doubs after apparent Packers goodbye

There is an intriguing development across the league that deserves the Panthers' attention before free agency. Wide receiver Romeo Doubs appeared to say a subtle goodbye to the Green Bay Packers in his latest Instagram post. This sent alarm bells ringing around the NFL, which should also provoke a discussion in Carolina.

Not sure what’s next for #Packers soon-to-be free-agent wide receiver Romeo Doubs, but the montage of appreciation he put together on his IG is really good. If he does move on, his stat line from his final game is a heck of a way to go out:



8 receptions

124 yards

TD

11 targets pic.twitter.com/taUvKaklG5 — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) January 15, 2026

Providing quarterback Bryce Young with another dynamic receiving threat should be high on Morgan's to-do list. Tetairoa McMillan is a superstar, and Jalen Coker firmly cemented himself as the No. 2 option down the stretch. But with Xavier Legette not showing the desired growth, and no one else representing long-term pieces with dependability, the Panthers need more.

Doubs has some enticing athletic traits that deserve consideration. The Panthers wouldn't be the only ones coveting the pass-catcher if, or when, he hits the market. That is only going to drive up the price, but his ability to stretch the field and after-the-catch credentials look well-suited to head coach Dave Canales' scheme.

According to Spotrac, the former Nevada standout is expected to generate $12 miillion per season on a four-year, $48 million deal. That's not cheap for someone who hasn't come close to 1,000 receiving yards in any of his four NFL campaigns, but the trajectory is only pointing up as he enters his prime years.

This would all but confirm Legette's fate. The No. 32 pick in 2024 has struggled to find any sort of consistency. His efforts this season were once again littered with individual mistakes, and patience is starting to run out. Canales proclaimed his faith in the wideout, and Morgan preached patience. But their actions in the weeks ahead will speak volumes.

Doubs has the talent to tip the scales. Adding him alongside McMillan and Coker has mouthwatering potential attached. And with the Panthers right on the cusp of something special, Morgan cannot leave anything to chance.

Watch this space...