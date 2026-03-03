7 high-impact free agents Panthers could rip away from NFC South rivals

Carolina Panthers could sign Arnold Ebiketie

It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers are looking to bolster their pass-rush this offseason. Dan Morgan doesn't believe there are enough viable options to consistently generate pressure. The general manager will leave no stone unturned to resolve this issue in the coming weeks.

Reports from leading insiders suggest the Panthers will be aggressive in free agency. It makes sense, considering Morgan traded up twice on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft for Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen. Some added experience could be the spark required, and although Arnold Ebiketie hasn't put up lofty numbers throughout his career, he's got the size and athleticism to potentially become a difference-maker in Ejiro Evero's scheme.

Ebiketie is a long edge rusher with outstanding burst off the snap. The Atlanta Falcons looked set to let him walk, but those plans could have changed due to James Pearce Jr.'s legal trouble.

Carolina Panthers could sign Luke Fortner

The Panthers have a couple of potential issues on the offensive line. Ikem Ekwonu's ruptured patellar tendon in Carolina's wild-card playoff defeat to the Los Angeles Rams indicates a new blindside enforcer is needed. The pending free agency of starting center Cade Mays also factors into the equation.

Mays is going to enter free agency, and reports suggest his services could be in high demand. The Panthers will have a price in mind, but with the money already invested in the offensive line, a cheaper alternative may be preferable.

Looking within the NFC South could be an option to ponder. Luke Fortner is a free agent, and the New Orleans Saints are currently $10.65 million over the cap. This might mean both parties go their separate ways.

Fortner was among the league's best pass-blocking centers last season. If Mays departs, this could be a decent replacement if the money works.

Carolina Panthers could sign Logan Hall

People around the league expect the Panthers to be aggressive in pursuing upgrades to their defensive front seven. Dan Morgan made no secret of that fact, with the edge-rushing and linebacker units set to get priority above all else when the legal tampering window opens.

However, the Panthers shouldn't settle on their defensive front. A'Shawn Robinson has been made available for trade, and there is a good chance that Carolina will release him if no willing suitors come forward. In this scenario, a replacement must be found.

The Panthers have Bobby Brown III as a potential replacement for Robinson. Cam Jackson also flashed some brief promise as a rookie, and more could be on the way. But if the price is right, Logan Hall could enter the equation.

Hall is a dependable contributor. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers would probably like to keep him around, but he'll have interest on the open market if Carolina's NFC South rivals let things get that far.