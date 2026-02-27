Panthers insider finally confirmed what fans have suspected for months

The Carolina Panthers need to free up some much-needed salary-cap space to be aggressive in free agency. Slowly but surely, clues are beginning to emerge about how general manager Dan Morgan plans to go about it.

Rumors have been swirling about the future of defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson. The veteran performed better last season than in 2024, but most fans and analysts believed his production no longer matched the paycheck in the final year of his deal.

Now, it appears as if a parting of the ways is imminent. Joe Person of The Athletic reported that the Panthers have given Robinson permission to seek a trade. The team insider added that veteran quarterback Andy Dalton is also free to take his chances elsewhere.

Carolina Panthers need to cut costs, and removing A'Shawn Robinson was always likely

And if no willing suitor for Robinson comes forward, there is a good chance he'll be released in the very near future.

Nobody was too shocked about the development. The Panthers have enough on their defensive front to cope without Robinson. Releasing or trading him saves $10.5 million. For a team in desperate need of extra financial resources to make the improvements needed, it's just too tempting to turn down.

Whether a trade offer arrives is the big question.

Robinson has some accomplished previous production as an experienced interior presence. The defensive tackle group in free agency is pretty underwhelming, so there could be interest. At the same time, teams around the league will know he'll probably be cut. Unless they want to jump the queue, other franchises might bide their time.

Either way, Robinson's time in Carolina looks done.

Bobby Brown III can handle his starting responsibilities. Cam Jackson's brief rookie flashes could see more involvement as he has another offseason to hone his craft. Derrick Brown and Tershawn Wharton will be around. And if Morgan decides more is needed beyond that, finding a young, cheaper option in the draft is the likely route.

This is the road Carolina made for itself when Morgan decided to invest heavily in the trenches on both sides of the football. Sacrifices were always going to be needed at some stage. Now, that time has arrived, and Robinson has seemingly been chosen for the chopping block.

If a trade can be agreed, that's a win-win for all parties. But if the Panthers end up releasing Robinson, the former Alabama star won't be out of work for long. This will also give him a chance to choose his next destination, which is every player's preference.

It'll be interesting to see what unfolds between the Panthers and Robinson. Fans should expect a swift solution one way or another.